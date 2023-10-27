Antoinette Jadaone shows love to Liza Soberano as teaser for debut Hollywood film drops

Filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone expressed support for Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano following the release of the teaser of the latter’s debut Hollywood film.

Film distributor Focus Features on Thursday, October 26 released the teaser of the horror comedy film “Lisa Frankenstein” where Liza plays Taffy, a cheerleader and the stepsister of Kathryn Newton‘s Lisa, a high school outcast.

Also starring is “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse, who plays the handsome Victorian corpse accidentally reanimated by Lisa.

Its synopsis on its website reads:

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

The movie serves as Zelda Williams‘ feature directorial debut, with a script penned by Oscar-winning scribe Diablo Cody.

In the teaser, Liza’s character can be seen inside a car while she looks at Kathryn’s character with an uncomfortable expression.

“That’s really weird, Lisa,” the Pinay actress says in the clip.

Antoinette was among those who watched the teaser and expressed support for Liza following its release.

“Mhieeeee, eto naaaaa, kakakilig @lizasoberano,” the director said in an Instagram Story on Friday. She accompanied her text with a revolving hearts emoji.

Last year, Kathryn and Cole followed Liza on Instagram. Zelda also joined the following spree as well.

The Pinay said that it has “always” been her dream to pursue a career in Hollywood, the world’s biggest film industry.

“My personal goal is to be able to bridge the gap between the Philippines and America and help the younger generation, little girls, who also dream of coming out here and make a career for themselves, and I wanna make it easier for them when they do that in the future, and if it that means me taking the first leap, then so be it,” she said before.

Last September, Liza revealed she has plans to enter the Korean entertainment industry.

