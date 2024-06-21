‘Lunch date with ma’am’: Julia Barretto meets Robredo in Naga while filming

Actress Julia Barretto met the former vice president and Angat Buhay chairperson Leni Robredo for lunch in Naga City, where their “Un/happy For You” team shot majority of its scenes.

The actress posted an Instagram Story of her with the former public official on Thursday, captioned with the following:

“Lunch date today with Ma’am @lenirobredo”

It was accompanied by a white heart emoji.

Leni also shared snaps of the set of the upcoming film after the actress invited her for lunch.

“Very pleasant surprise to know that a number of the members of the team volunteered during the campaign, including their director, Petersen Vargas,” she said, referring to the presidential campaign in the 2022 national elections where she was the second most voted for the position.

“Ang saya sa set. Met Joshua, Kaila, Ketchup, Noni Buencamino (his wife, Shamaine, is from Naga), and the rest of the artists and crew,” Leni added.

“95% of [Un/happy] For You is being shot in Naga kaya dapat madalan kan mga taga Naga. Magayonon ang istorya [That’s why people from Naga should be able to hear this. The story is beautiful],” she said with a smiling face emoji.

Leni also tagged a Facebook friend who she learned was the “inspiration” for actor Joshua Garcia‘s character in the upcoming film.

Her post has earned 61,000 likes and love reactions and 2,000 shares so far.

According to Liberal Party President and Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, First District), Leni may be eyeing to run for Naga City mayor in the 2025 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Julia was among the celebrities who openly supported Leni in her presidential campaign before. The actress attended the Pasig campaign rally for Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan tandem in March 2022.

Julia’s mother, former actress Marjorie Barretto, also volunteered to do a house-to-house campaign for Leni and Kiko personally.

On the other hand, Petersen Vargas, the director of “Un/happy For You,” previously directed a campaign video that featured actress Nadine Lustre endorsing Leni’s 2022 presidential bid.

“Un/happy For You” is the reunion film of the JoshLia (Joshua and Julia) tandem four years after working together in “Block Z.”

The movie is about two former lovers, with its writers saying it tackles the tangled web of past relationships.

“Kasi kahit may history kayo, mag-ex kayo, ‘yung pain continues, so this is what it’s about, ‘yung pain, ‘yung complicated issues that happened if you really love each other back then,” one of the writers, Jen Chuaunsu, explained before.

“Maraming makaka-relate dito kasi lahat naman tayo nasasaktan, lahat tayo may experience with that,” she added.

Other writers of the film are Kookai Labayen and Crystal San Miguel.

The movie is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas on August 14.