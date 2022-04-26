Nadine Lustre’s endorsement video a nod to viral memes, iconic lines

Actress Nadine Lustre‘s endorsement video of a 2022 presidential candidate used iconic memes and lines to reference some of her viral moments and showbiz milestones.

The 28-year-old artist on Tuesday released a clip which she quipped was her “presidential address,” a reference to how her longtime fans call her—”President Nadine.”

She also used the hashtag “#PresNadine4PresLeni” in her post, a nod to the fan-made moniker.

“Lahat naman tayo gusto ng tahimik na buhay ‘di ba? Tataya ako sa best person who can give us that. Si Leni Robredo,” Nadine wrote.

She proclaimed her support for Vice President Leni Robredo‘s presidential bid when the latter filed her candidacy last October.

Robredo is running against the following: former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician Jose Montemayor and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Nadine’s video has gained more than a million views on Twitter and over a million views on Instagram.

Twitter users noticed the endorsement video’s references to viral memes which involved her before.

from Mang Tomas to iconic OTWOL line to iconic "C'mon guys" to cream silk(chariz😭).. ang galing!!!!🌸🌸#PresNadine4PresLeni

– Mang Tomas

– "Kapag mahal ka, babalikan ka" otwol line

– Creamsilk

– Mang Tomas

– "Kapag mahal ka, babalikan ka" otwol line

– Creamsilk

– "C'mon guys, it's 2022!" The video does not only shows Nadine Lustre's support to VP Leni but also shows iconic moments she's been through.#PresNadine4PresLeni

A report notes that tweets proclaiming “Nadine Lustre is my president” was also used during the 2016 elections.

It gained viral status in 2018 when her fans continued to associate the term with Nadine.

Some used it as a witty commentary on political issues. Others cited her campaign for mental health awareness before and praised it by proclaiming her as a “president.”

Nadine’s video also referenced memes of her casually buying a bottled sauce in Siargao last August.

Her endorsement video also included the line “I don’t need no saving. I’m no damsel in distress.”

It was a reference to her comments against her bashers on social media in 2016, where she separately tweeted: “Bye doubters! I’ve had enough” and “Not your damsel in distress. I don’t need saving.”

At that time, there were speculations it was about people bashing her relationship with then-boyfriend James Reid.

Others also thought it could be about the series “‘Till I Met You” which concerned the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board after it aired an episode where their characters made love in a car.

Nadine’s video also included a line that she uttered in “On the Wings of Love,” the series which became a mainstream hit that further catapulted the “JaDine” pair into popularity.

“Kapag mahal ka, babalikan ka,” her character, Leah, said to Clark in one episode before.

Nadine’s video also included a reference to her iconic line, “Come on guys, it’s 2017!” when she addressed speculations about her supposed living-in situation with James.

She also recreated the backdrop of her past interview which featured a hallway.

Her fans additionally recalled her hair conditioner endorsement when she flipped her hair in the video, a reference to Robredo’s famous hair flip GIF.