‘Rosas’ campaign song performed at couple’s wedding reception

A popular campaign song of a former 2022 presidential candidate was heard being sung in a video of a wedding reception.

Wedding coordinator Arienne Muldong shared clips of guests belting out “Rosas” after the newlyweds received a video message from former vice president Leni Robredo on their wedding.

“After the message of former VP Leni to our client… singing our song ‘Rosas.’ Sobrang nakakaiyak!! #weddingsurprise #lenirobredo #kakampink,” she wrote on TikTok with sparking heart emojis.

The video has earned 113,700 heart reactions on the video-sharing platform.

It also made its way to Facebook after content creator “Digital Jero” shared it on his page on Sunday, where it reached 1.4 million views. It garnered 64,000 likes and reactions and 5,100 comments so far.

“Hindi puwedeng wedding song ang kanta ni Andrew E,” he wrote as a caption.

Last May, the same song, albeit its remix, was heard being played at a bar in Ortigas.

Meanwhile, Muldong shared another clip of the bride’s expression while watching the video message of Robredo.

“Look how happy our client is as she watches the message of our former VP Leni on her wedding day! #foreverkakampink #lenirobredo #weddingsurprise #finefelieceevents,” she wrote.

The video has earned 39,600 heart reactions.

Muldong also shared another post that showed a moment from the couple’s engagement. The clip then transitioned to their wedding day.

“Kakampinks’ hearts are so happy!! #kakampink #rosas #lenirobredo #weddingsurprise,” she wrote.

The engagement clip happened last March, when data analyst Joseph Anthony Riparip proposed to Larraine Fernando during the “PasigLaban Para sa Tropa” campaign rally of Robredo and her running mate before, former senator Kiko Pangilinan.

RELATED: ‘PasigLaban’ rally reaches most talked about global posts on Reddit

Riparip popped the question to Fernando on that day since he felt that “it was the perfect venue to propose in a sea of people who share the same principles” like them.

According to Fernando, they already started planning for their wedding before the proposal happened.

“I’ve already told him that there’s no need to propose. We can just get married and prepare for our December wedding,” she said to Manila Bulletin before.

“So it was a challenge for him to surprise and he was successful!” Fernando added. “Buti na lang pina-experience niya sa akin ‘yun. Masaya pala.”

The proposal happened while folk-pop band Ben&Ben was performing their song “Pagtingin” during the campaign rally’s program.

Videos of the moment previously went viral on social media.