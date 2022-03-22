‘PasigLaban’ rally reaches most talked about global posts on Reddit

A massive campaign event last Sunday made its way to the front page of Reddit, an international discussion website.

A Reddit user posted on Sunday, March 20 an aerial video clip of the crowd on a large subreddit community called r/nextf*ckinglevel. It has a staggering 5.8 million members.

In the video clip, the massive crowd was singing Rivermaya’s 2005 hit single “Liwanag sa Dilim.”

The comments and reactions from this subreddit varied.

Some foreign Reddit users asked about the song being played and sung by the crowd.

Another online user gave a rough English translation of it.

How popular is it?

The post garnered over 108,000 upvotes as of writing. An upvote is similar to the likes on Facebook and hearts on Twitter.

It also received many “awards” from other Reddit users. These include 60 helpful awards, 59 wholesome awards and 60 silver awards.

A Reddit award is something earned from members of a community, in this case, the r/nextf*ckinglevel.

Moreover, this post also made its way to other big and small sub-reddits.

Because of such engagement, it eventually landed on the platform’s front page, a list of the most talked about posts in the world for that day.

This feat was noticed by several users of r/Philippines, the forum dedicated to issues and national concerns in the country.

One user shared a screenshot of it and wrote: “We’re now on Reddit’s front page.”

The post got over 1,400 upvotes so far.

The now-viral footage was a moment at the campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan last Sunday.

It was held along the stretch of Emerald Avenue in Pasig City.

Based on reports, the rally drew at least 137,000 people.

More international reach

This event also caught the attention of Ariana Grande who shared two videos of it via her Instagram Stories.

The footage showed the massive crowd singing exuberantly to her 2014 hit “Break Free,” which was being played during the program.

The Grammy award-winning singer wrote a caption on one of them, saying: “I could not believe this was real. (pleading emojis) I love you more than words.”

READ: Why Ariana Grande, ‘Break Free’ gain online buzz in Philippines

Billboard.com, the publication of the music chart Billboard, also wrote a piece about this massive campaign crowd.

“I could not believe this was real,” Ariana Grande wrote about the massive Filipino rally crowd singing “Break Free.” https://t.co/f58pd62Cds — billboard (@billboard) March 21, 2022

Another video from the same rally showed the crowd chanting Blackpink‘s “Kill This Love” as it was being played during the program.

This video soon reached Koreaboo, a digital media company with a global reach.

Its Twitter account has 2.3 million followers and its Facebook page has over 7 million followers.