Why Ariana Grande, ‘Break Free’ gain online buzz in Philippines

A campaign event in Pasig City caught the attention of Ariana Grande who shared videos of it on her Instagram Stories.

One video that Ariana shared showed a huge crowd singing her hit song “Break Free” which was being played during the program.

The Grammy-award-winning singer also added captions to the video that reads: “I could not believe this was real. (pleading emojis) I love you more than words.”

Ariana shared another video that showed a participant’s point-of-view from among the crowd who are exuberantly singing her pop song.

The singer added pleading emojis to the video.

The event, dubbed “PasigLaban,” was the campaign rally for the 2022 bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

It was held along Emerald Avenue in Pasig City on Sunday, March 20.

The crowd spilled over adjoining streets and roads, based on photos from the attendees and media outlets.

It should be noted that Ariana did not formally express her support to the candidates.

The singer-songwriter got the footage from her fans who attended the campaign sortie.

These fans eventually noticed that their videos were posted by their favorite international singer.

They took to Twitter to express their excitement over Ariana’s gesture.

MISS ARIANA POSTED MY VID ON HER IG STORY?/!/?/?/ im shaking https://t.co/awe5fTa4mQ — martha gabrielle (@marthawilsona) March 20, 2022

NI REPOST NI ARI YUNG VIDEO KOOOO SHET MY ARI HEAAARRTTTT!!!!! 🥺💖 https://t.co/c3PeBztaUz — 𝐏 𝐎 𝐓 𝐀 𝐓 𝐎 (@haarvzxc) March 20, 2022

Ariana’s name and her song “Break Free” immediately reached the trending topics of Twitter Philippines on Monday, March 21.

As of writing, “Break Free” has over 35,000 tweets under its belt.

The song which featured award-winning producer Zedd was released in 2014 as part of Ariana’s “My Everything (Deluxe)” album.

It peaked at No. 4 on the US-based Billboard charts Hot 100.

It also became a fan favorite for karaoke hubs in the Philippines.

Ariana has won two Grammy awards—Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, Pasig City police estimated the PasigLaban crowd to be at least 137,000.

The campaign hashtags #PasigLaban and #KulayRosasAngBukas also continued to dominate conversations with over 569,000 tweets and 26,200 tweets, respectively.