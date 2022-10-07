‘No regrets’: Supporters remember Robredo’s 2022 presidential bid anniversary

The campaign color pink flooded some Filipinos’ news feeds on Friday, October 7.

Exactly one year ago today, former vice president Leni Robredo declared her intention to run for the highest position in the land.

Her decision came after a lengthy discernment which involved asking her allies at the Liberal Party and supporters to pray for her as she finalizes her political plans.

The former vice president’s request happened days before she announced her presidential bid in the high-stakes 2022 national elections.

When Robredo finally declared her intention to run on Oct. 7, 2021, various brands and businesses painted their social media posts pink to support her candidacy.

It was a reference to her campaign color.

Fast forward 365 days later, the former presidential aspirant—now chairperson of the Angat Buhay non-government organization—is still inspiring some people and other entities to make the color trend anew.

Children’s books publisher Adarna House marked the anniversary of Robredo’s declaration by sharing some of her words and promoting a picture book telling her story.

“On this day last year, Atty. Leni Robredo asked the nation to take a stand, and millions of Filipinos heeded her call,” it said in a Facebook post.

“Take a look back at the story of former Vice President Leni Robredo—from her childhood watching dancing waters in Naga to leading one of the biggest movements of hope the nation has ever seen,” the publishing house added.

Decades-old Manila bakeshop Hizon’s Cakes and Pastries also shared an Instagram Story featuring an illustration of a boat riding big waves with the words “Tuloy lang.”

It was set against a pink background.

The bakeshop previously went viral for posting an advisory informing its customers that it will be closed during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s inauguration.

Hotel AVA also marked Robredo’s anniversary of her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filing with the hashtag “#KulayRosasAngBukas.”

As of writing, the hashtag is currently on top of Twitter Philippines’ trends list.

“Stay pink and you’ll always be pretty!” the hotel said with a pink flower emoji.

“Here’s Pretty in Pink standard room at Hotel Ava Gil Puyat. #HotelAva #DareToBeDifferentHere #KulayRosasAngBukas,” it added.

Other personalities who declared their support for Robredo during the campaign season also commemorated the anniversary of her presidential bid.

“No regrets. @lenirobredo @kikopangilinan #KulayRosasAngBukas,” performer Gab Valenciano tweeted, sharing a picture of him with the former presidential bet and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, her running mate before.

Actor Jake Ejercito retweeted a post he made when Robredo filed her COC and added some words she had remarked that day.

“‘Lalaban ako. Lalaban tayo,'” he quoted her with a sparking heart emoji.

Robredo herself also looked back on the day she declared her presidential bid and joined the campaign which she said was “an extraordinary journey.”

“It has been a year since October 7, 2021, diving head first into the biggest fight of my life. After the elections, one of the things I really wanted to do was to write about my experience from this extraordinary journey—mula sa panahong nagdedesisyon pa lang ako, hanggang sa dulo ng ating People’s Campaign,” she wrote on Facebook.

“So today, as many of us look back on the wonderful memories of the campaign, allow me to share: Our book, TAYO ANG LIWANAG, will be available [for] pre-order soon. Watch out for more details in the coming days,” Robredo added.

“I also want to take the time to thank our volunteers, who keep the spirit of Bayanihan alive. I’ve been seeing so many posts, remembering when our movement was born last year,” she continued.

“Mula nu’ng araw na nag-file ako ng COC, dumami nang dumami ang mga Pilipinong nagkakawang-gawa na tumaya para sa Pilipinas ng ating mga pangarap. Napakahirap ng ating naging laban, pero puno ng galak at pasasalamat ang bawat pagbabalik-tanaw,” Robredo further said.

Robredo was the second most-voted presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

She had a spirited grassroots campaign in which people from different sectors and walks of life participated and contributed to the volunteer-driven movement.

Apart from brands and businesses supporting Robredo’s bid, there were creative Pinoys who breathed life into walls by creating colorful murals featuring her and Pangilinan.

Numerous songs were also composed and performed for Robredo’s presidential campaign.