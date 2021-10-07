‘Lalaban ako, lalaban tayo’: Robredo’s remarks trend on Twitter PH after confirming presidential bid

“Lalaban tayo.”

These words dominated conversations on Twitter Philippines after Vice President Leni Robredo confirmed she is joining the presidential race in 2022.

Robredo, the opposition leader chosen by coalition 1Sambayan as its standard-bearer, made this announcement on Thursday, October 7.

[A] Abangan ang mensahe ni #VPLeni Robredo sa samabayanang Pilipino. Live sa ating Youtube channel, ganap na 11 ng umaga. Watch it here: https://t.co/KphBDXksa3 pic.twitter.com/6r89zbAMbn — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) October 7, 2021

Her entire speech could be read on the vice president’s social media accounts. It was also streamed on her YouTube channel.

“Buong buo ang loob ko ngayon. Kailangan nating palayain ang sarili mula sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon. Lalaban ako. Lalaban tayo. Inihahain ko ang aking sarili bilang kandito sa pagkapangulo sa halalan ng 2022,” she said.

Robredo also referred to herself as the mother of the nation who saw the need to love and fight for her children, the Filipino people.

“Ina akong nakikita ang pagdurusa ng minamahal kong bansa. Naniniwala ako: Ang pag-ibig, nasusukat hindi lang sa pagtitiis, kundi sa kahandaang lumaban, kahit gaano kahirap, para matapos na ang pagtitiis. Ang nagmamahal, kailangang ipaglaban ang minamahal,” she said.

Prior to this, hashtags and names that expressed their support to Robredo started to appear on Twitter Philippines’ top trending list.

Following her confirmation, the phrase “LALABAN TAYO” also joined the pro-Robredo hashtags as supporters cheered for her on the micro-blogging platform.

The phrase has over 45,900 tweets under its belt, as of writing.

The word “pink” was also among the most mentioned as the vice president’s camp used the pink color for her campaign.

Some online users shared clips of the part where Robredo proclaimed her presidential bid to the public.

Some social media personalities encouraged their followers to reach out to more people to campaign for Robredo and register to vote.

“There’s hope. Simulan na natin. Reach out to more people — share the good news! Talk to your family and friends. Share it to your audience. Encourage. Register to vote. Lalaban si Leni Robredo. Lalaban TAYO,” wrote Kerwin King.

“This is it. It’s official. VP Leni will run for President in 2022 elections. It’s time to enlighten, educate and encourage our friends and families about VP Leni’s credentials and achievements. It’s time for us to do our part now. Lalaban tayo,” Mark Geronimo said.

Other online users noted that campaigning for her should start with family members and friends.

“LALABAN TAYO. Talked already with the fam. IT starts with our FAMILY (tayong mga supporters). Kailangan nila maintindihan ano ang halaga ng tamang pagboto,” one user said.

“Now, let us not limit our voices & noises on social media. With our limited resources, we can help. We can do our share. Talk to your family, talk to your friends, talk to people,” another user said.

Saab Magalona, Richard Juan, Jolina Magdangal and Pokwang were among the celebrities who have also expressed their support for Robredo.

My choice, my rights, respect mine i”ll respect yours ✌️ pic.twitter.com/8kJIGjwVTV — marietta subong (@pokwang27) October 7, 2021

"Lalaban ako, lalaban tayo." Literally shed a tear. Grabe. 😳 — 范鴻志 RICHARD JUAN 홍지 (@richardjuan) October 7, 2021

As of writing, Robredo has yet filed her certificate of candidacy for president.