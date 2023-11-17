‘Favorite NatCos’: Pokwang’s attire as past ice cream endorser remembered

Actress-comedienne Pokwang reacted after a Filipino quipped that his “favorite” national costume is her outfit as a past endorser of Nestle Sorbetes.

X (formerly Twitter) user @theonlytres tagged her and shared pictures of the actress in a colorful attire as national costumes took the spotlight in the Miss Universe 2023 stage in El Salvador on Friday, November 17.

Miss Universe 2023 nat'l costume standouts: Nicaragua's black bird, El Salvador's volcanic empowerment

“Mamang @pokwang27, ito pa din ang favorite kong NatCos [national costume],” the user wrote with emojis of a heart and a laughing-with-tears face.

He also included post with the hashtags “#MissUniversePhilippines2023″ and “#MissUniverse2023.”

Pokwang saw the online user’s post and commented: “Hahaahhahaaa huuuyyy!!!!”

In 2009, Pokwang appeared in a commercial where she was dressed in colorful attire with a headpiece mimicking the sorbetes containers in the streets.

She promoted Nestle’s Sorbetes, a frozen delight inspired by the traditional Filipino sorbetes being sold in the streets.

The ice cream brand’s product came in three traditional flavors like keso, ube and tsoko peanut. It also had a buco melon flavor.

Meanwhile, Philippine bet Michelle Dee wore a plane-inspired attire for the national costume presentation in the pageant.

She paid tribute to her role as a Philippine Air Force reservist and promoted the country’s breathtaking sights with her plane-inspired costume designed by Michael Barassi.

Michelle is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown against more than 80 delegates.

Introducing Capt. Michelle Dee! How Philippines' plane-like Miss Universe nat'l costume came to life | Miss Universe 2023: How to help Michelle Dee win 'Best National Costume' award

The grand coronation will happen in El Salvador on November 19 (Philippine time).

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 coronation as Michelle Dee competes for crown