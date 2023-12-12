‘Queens!’: Former VP Leni Robredo calls Kathryn Bernardo ‘a good person’

Former Vice President Leni Robredo gained buzz online after calling Kathryn Bernardo a “good person” at an event for senior high school students.

One of the attendees shared a video clip on her X account showing a student asking Robrebo: “If you could be in any other woman’s shoes for a day, who would you be?” The latter quickly responded “Kathryn Bernardo.”

In the post, the attendee also said that Robredo also added Taylor Swift in her answer.

Leni Robredo answers Taylor Swift and @bernardokath to the question, “If you could be in any other woman’s shoes for a day, who would you be?” 🌷 pic.twitter.com/TT5xMqL0FY — Samantha (Taylor’s Version) 💌 (@imsamanthacedo) December 7, 2023

The post has since garnered 1,200 shares and 4,500 likes on the X platform.

During the event, Robredo explained that Bernardo was at the top of her mind because she had been in the news lately.

Bernardo and Daniel Padilla earlier confirmed their breakup after being together for 11 years.

RELATED: ‘Chapter closed’: Kathryn Bernardo confirms breakup, Daniel Padilla pens separate message

Robredo initially humored the crowd, saying, “Nagpapaka-bagets ako.”

She then shared that she knew Kathryn personally and that the actress was a “good person.”

“I knew Kathryn personally and she’s a really good person. She has been helping us very, very quietly,” the former high-ranking official said.

Several Filipinos who saw this video, meanwhile, cheered for both Robredo and Bernardo, calling them “queens.”

“Queen supporting another queen,” an X user said.

“QUEENS!” another Filipino reacted on the X app.

Robredo guested at a seminar organized by a group of senior high school students of Ateneo de Naga University called The Scholars’ Organization on December 7.

Through her Facebook account, it was stated that she spent time with the students “to answer their questions about the youth, education, priorities, and other concerns.”

The Scholars’ Organization also expressed its gratitude to Robredo and other participants after the seminar concluded.

“We are truly grateful to learn from her as she shared valuable insights and experiences with the AdNU SHS community. Dios mabalos, Atty. Leni!” the post reads.

“The organization would also like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the seminar’s working committee and participants. The event would not have been successful without all of you!” it added.

Bernardo and Padilla were among the celebrities who expressed their support for the Leni-Kiko team, thus calling themselves “kakampink” during the national elections in 2022.

They also endorsed Mar Roxas for the presidency under the Liberal Party in 2016.

Following their breakup, Bernardo and Padilla appeared in separate frames for the first-time during ABS-CBN’s annual Christmas Station ID video.

RELATED: ‘May kurot sa heart’: Kathryn, Daniel on separate frames in ABS-CBN’s Christmas Station ID