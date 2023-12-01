‘May kurot sa heart’: Kathryn, Daniel on separate frames in ABS-CBN’s Christmas Station ID

Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla appeared separately in the much-anticipated Christmas Station ID of ABS-CBN.

The network dropped its annual Christmas campaign video on Friday, December 1 with the theme “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento.”

“Saan mang sulok ng daigdig, ang mga kwento ng ating pag-ibig at pagsasama ang mananaig,” its caption reads.

The video has so far garnered 459,000 and 129,734 views on Facebook and YouTube, respectively.

Several Filipinos were quick to notice that Kathryn and Daniel no longer appeared in the same frame of the video. They had appeared together as a couple in the past Christmas Station IDs.

They also expressed how sad they were about this change following the confirmed split between both stars.

“Hindi ako sanay na walang Kathniel na magkasama mismo sa screen ng ABS-CBN Station ID,” an X user said.

“From KathNiel to Kath and DJ for ABS-CBN Christmas Station ID,” another X user reacted with a broken heart emoji.

“Sakit panoorin ng ABS-CBN Christmas Station ID. Kathniel not on the same frame,” another Filipino commented.

“Ako lang ba? May kurot sa heart yung station ID ng ABS-CBN ngayon dahil sa KathNiel. Hindi, ako lang to. Umayos ka self,” another Pinoy on X reacted.

Other online users, meanwhile, perceived that Kathryn broke the news about their breakup earlier because of the schedule of the release of this year’s Station ID.

“Kaya siguro umamin na din ang KathNiel. Kasi magtataka mga fans lalo bakit hindi sila magkasama sa video…Eh typically ang loveteam laging magkasama,” an X user said.

Kathryn was the first to confirm that her romantic relationship with Daniel had ended after 11 years. They started dating way back in 2012.

Daniel later penned a message of gratitude and love to her and to their fans, collectively called Kathniels.

Such news resulted in collective grief by both the stars’ fans and other Filipinos who have witnessed their love story over the years.

Some brands and local government officials took to social media to express how much they were affected by the split of KathNiel.

Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano and popstar Sarah Geronimo, meanwhile, were also among the most talked-about on X after they were featured on TV for the video.

Other popular singers who lent their voices for the Station ID are Darren Espanto, Moira Dela Torre, JK Labajo, Gary Valenciano and Bamboo.

ABS-CBN has been releasing Station IDs for over 50 years. These videos, which started as short clips, were produced to celebrate the milestones of the network back then.

In 2002, the company started its tradition of producing Station IDs for the holiday season.