‘Gigil’: Manila bakeshop’s all caps post on closure during inauguration day draws eyes

A decades-old bakeshop in Manila earned online attention for posting an advisory concerning a major event on Thursday in all caps.

Hizon’s Cakes and Pastries informed its patrons that it will be closed on June 30 following road closures implemented to accommodate the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Its store is located at Jorge Bocobo Street corner Arquiza Street in Manila.

Meanwhile, Marcos’ oath-taking will be held at the National Museum of Fine Arts, also in Manila.

“To all our Valued Customers: For June 30, 2022 only,” the bakeshop said on a social media caption with emojis of a slightly smiling face, folding hands and a smiling face.

“WE WILL BE CLOSED ON JUNE 30 DUE TO ROAD CLOSURES IMPOSED BY THIS INCOMING GOVERNMENT. Thank you,” its advisory on Tuesday reads.

The advisory has earned 2,000 likes and reactions as of this writing, with some noticing the all-caps case.

“‘… IMPOSED by THIS incoming government’ luv the sarcasm (uintended ba?),” a Facebook user commented.

“That was an intense advisory,” another online user wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Damang-dama ko ang gigil,” a Filipino from Twitter commented, referring to the capitalized cases.

“Gusto mo ‘yung may diin!? Hahahaha,” another Twitter user exclaimed.

The bakeshop prides itself on being the first and original bakeshop in the nation’s capital since its establishment in 1946.

It said it served the country’s first original ensaymada, mocha chiffon cake and pastries.

The bakeshop supported Vice President Leni Robredo, one of Marcos’ presidential rivals, in the 2022 national elections.

Meanwhile, it is common for people to use capitalized letters to grab attention, convey importance or urgency, or emphasize thoughts as a stylistic usage in the internet age.

Typography expert Paul Luna said that it is about taking up space.

“All-capitals provide visibility—maximum size within a given area,” he was quoted in a 2014 interview.

“All-caps in an email looks like shouting because when someone is shouting, you’re aware of the shout, and not the nuance,” Luna added.

Marcos’ inauguration, which was called a “very solemn and simple” occasion, is estimated to last for more or less two hours and will include a 30-minute civic and military parade.

The Metro Manila Development Authority has already closed off certain roads to motorists in view of the inauguration.

These are the Padre Burgos Avenue; Finance Road; Maria Orosa street, from T.M. Kalaw to P. Burgos; and General Luna street, from P. Burgos to Muralla street.

On the other hand, the Ayala Boulevard and Victoria street, from Taft Avenue to Muralla street, would be closed from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 30.

The MMDA advised motorists to take alternate routes, which are posted on its Facebook page.

Days before the ceremony, tarpaulins announcing Marcos’ oathtaking have already been spotted in some areas of the metro.

