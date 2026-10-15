‘The Land Before Time’ returns to cinemas for October screenings

The 1988 animated film “The Land Before Time” is returning to the big screen this month, giving longtime fans and a new generation of viewers a chance to revisit the beloved dinosaur adventure.

Directed by Don Bluth, the 1-hour-and-9-minute film follows Littlefoot and his young dinosaur companions as they journey through a dangerous world in search of their families and a place to call home.

Along the way, the group faces challenges that test their courage and friendship, with the story exploring themes of loss, hope, and growing up. Its memorable characters and animation have helped the film remain a favorite among audiences across generations.

Originally released in 1988, “The Land Before Time” offers those who grew up with the film an opportunity to relive childhood memories on the big screen. Younger viewers, meanwhile, can experience Littlefoot’s journey for the first time, making it a potential family movie outing.

The film is scheduled for another round of screenings on October 16 to 18 and October 23 to 25, exclusively at select Robinsons Movieworld branches. The first screening date were held on October 9 to 11.

Participating cinemas are Opus Premier Cinemas, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Tuguegarao, and Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Tickets and screening details are available at this link and on Robinsons Movieworld’s website.