5 movie chains treat Pinoy horror fans to Halloween film fests

Five cinema chains are treating Pinoy horror fans this Halloween season with various offerings of scream-inducing flicks, from old Hollywood favorites to Asian horror films.

Ayala Malls Cinemas

As a special Halloween treat, Ayala Malls Cinemas is bringing back old Hollywood favorites to the big screen as part of its annual “Thrill Fest.”

Until November 5, moviegoers can enjoy a spine-chilling week of horror movie thrills during which “The Lost Boys” and “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride” will be back in cinemas for a limited run.

“Trick ‘r Treat,” another Halloween hit for horror enthusiasts, will also be available in Ayala cinemas.

The cult favorite anthology film was not shown theatrically in the Philippines when it was released in 2009.

Each film in the “Thrill Fest” can be enjoyed for P150.

Moviegoers will also get a 10% discount if they order popcorn at the Ayala Movie Snackbar if they present their “Thrill Fest” tickets.

Robinsons Movieworld

Robinsons Malls is holding its “Horrorkada Fest” until November 5, in which cinephiles can watch five terrifying flicks for only P120 each.

The lineup features R-rated movies, namely “Incident in a Ghostland,” “13 Exorcisms,” “Saw X,” “The Haunting at St. Joseph’s,” and “Immaculate.”

SM Cinema

SM’s cinema chain is holding its fifth year of its “Sine Sindak” in which moviegoers can watch Halloween-themed films for a week.

Until November 5, cinema patrons can view Filipino and foreign films for only P150. They can also do a movie marathon with an all-day pass for P300.

They can watch “Nanay Tatay,” “Pasahero,” “House of Sayuri,” “The Thorn: One Sacred Night,” “My Mother’s Eyes,” “Tenement,” “MADS,” and “V/H/S Beyond.”

Gateway Cineplex

Gateway is also hosting its “Sinister Horror Film Festival” until November 12 in which horror movie fans can enjoy a flick for P150 each.

They can also enjoy two movies in a day for P250 and three movies in a day for P300.

Three of the films are “never before seen” movies, while the other three are “all-time top-rated horror films.”

The offerings are “The Sadness,” “Slumber Party Massacre,” “Chabak,” “Speak No Evil,” “Jack in the Box: The Origins,” and “The Devil Beneath.”

Fisher Box Office

Fisher Mall cinemas is also holding its “Horror Fest” until November 5 in which thrill seekers can enjoy eight scary movies for only P130 each.

They can also avail an “All You Can Watch” one-day pass for only P300.

Movies on the lineup are “Devils,” “The Forbidden Play,” “Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey,” “Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2,” “Soft and Quiet,” “Project Silence,” “Hellboy: The Crooked Man,” and “Vina: Before the 7 Days.”

