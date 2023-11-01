Student in ‘expensive’ rice sack, dog in puppet tray gain buzz for Halloween

A dog as a scary puppet and a child wearing an “expensive rice” sack won the hearts of the local internet for Halloween.

Halloween parties, gimmicks and other activities were held in different parts of the country last weekend. Filipinos, including their pets, dressed up in their best and scariest looks to enjoy the annual spooky season.

In a trick-or-treat event in a school in Ilocos Norte, a grade 1 student won “Best in Costume” for his outfit depicting the costly rice in local markets. He also wore a pointy hat and carried a rake-like item to complete the farmer look.

GMA News uploaded pictures of this creative and adorable attire on social media.

In an interview, the student’s father said that this costume idea came from his grandparents. They also designed it for the boy.

“Since hindi na mumu ang nakakatakot kundi presyo ng bilihin,” the father was quoted in the report as saying.

The post has since garnered 10,000 reactions, 1,100 comments and 765 shares on the platform.

Basic commodities in the country, including rice, underwent price hikes during the still-raging economic crisis.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s latest price bulletin, a kilogram of local well-milled rice costs P46 while the premium variety costs P52.71.

Ayala Malls Feliz, meanwhile, uploaded a photo of a golden retriever whose head appeared to be on a tray being held by Billy the Puppet, a fictional character in the “Saw” franchise.

The dog was one of the participants in the mall’s Halloween event “Scaredy Cats and Dogs” in partnership with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

The retriever’s picture garnered the most traction in Ayala Malls Feliz’s post so far with 56,000 reactions, 1,900 comments and 20,000 shares on the platform.

The comments section was filled with Filipinos gushing over the dog’s cuteness despite the scary puppet.

“Cute na cute ako dto kahapon nung nakita ko hahhaa,” a Facebook user said.

“Cutest ever!” another Facebook user commented.

PAWS also uploaded a video montage that showed some of the “paw-some” and scary costumes that owners and their pets presented onstage.

This year’s Halloween is the first time the world has been able to fully celebrate the occasion since the World Health Organization lifted the pandemic status of COVID-19.

All protocols against the highly communicable disease have also been removed since last July. These include the mandated wearing of face masks in indoor and outdoor settings after at least three years of implementation.

READ: Wearing face masks voluntary on public transpo as Marcos lifts public emergency