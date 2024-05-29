Car owners told to check stray animals seeking shelter in vehicles ahead of rainy season

A non-profit animal organization reminded car owners to check their vehicles if there are any stray animals seeking shelter as the rainy season approaches.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) urged drivers to inspect their vehicles first before driving off to ensure they do not harm animals.

It accompanied its post with pictures of a kitten staying on top of a front tire, beneath the car’s front fender.

“Like this tiny kitten, many strays seek refuge under our cars, on top of tires, or even on top of engines under the hood during the rainy season,” the org said in a Facebook post on May 27.

“Such is the plight of strays — if they’re not looking for shade from the heat of the sun, they need to seek shelter from the cold rain. All they want is to just survive,” PAWS added.

“As the rainy season ushers in, let’s spare a thought for animals. It only takes a quick 5 [five] minute check before riding your parked car. Don’t forget to remind your friends and family to do the same! Your considerate inspection could save a life!” it concluded.

In the comments section, some Filipinos shared how they check their vehicles for animals.

Others honk, while others visually inspect the car below and in the engine part. Some also knock on their hoods and open them to see if there is an animal inside.

The reminder was issued ahead of the rainy season in the country which is typically from June to November.

State weather bureau PAGASA said it may arrive as early as the first week of June.

Last week, “Aghon” (International name: Ewiniar), the first tropical cyclone of the country in 2024, entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and dampened some parts of Luzon over the weekend. It left at least seven casualties in its wake.

READ: Philippine authorities say 7 dead after storm

The tropical cyclone, now a typhoon, brought heavy rains and strong winds in provinces and regions south of the capital.