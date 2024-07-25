Pinoys hope other celebrities can emulate Gerald Anderson in rescue efforts

Filipinos online are wishing there will be more personalities like actor and military reservist Gerald Anderson who actively helped in rescue operations as the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) battered Metro Manila.

The Kapamilya actor trended on social media on Wednesday when videos of him rescuing a family trapped in an almost chest-high flooded home on Samat Street at Barangay Sto. Domingo in Quezon City went viral.

Gerald was spotted convincing a child to go with him and carry her to safety through the floodwaters.

Rachelle Joy Kabayao, the uploader of the video, said her sister sent her the footage.

Kabayao told ABS-CBN News that her family had been waiting for rescue for almost three hours before the actor and other rescuers arrived.

“Mga 11:00 a.m., nag-ask na sila sa barangay. Kaso, hindi nila ma-contact, then tumawag ulit sila. Wala pa daw available na boat. Mga 1:30 p.m., si Gerald nag-rescue sa kanila,” she said.

The family said the flooding was unexpected.

Meanwhile, Gerald is reported to have a basketball court in the area.

Another video featured the actor rescuing Filipinos, including an elderly man, and carrying them to safety in an inflatable boat.

“Bait Gerald, parang dinala yata sa bahay [niya si] Lola at Bata… I’m not sure sa bahay [ni] Ge ‘to…” an online user wrote.

Bait Gerald parang dinala yata sa Bahay nya c Lola at Bata….Im not sure sa bahay ne Ge to…. pic.twitter.com/yjpILQf8kH — Alex Joy (@alexjavierobeda) July 24, 2024

The actor’s participation in rescue efforts earned widespread praise from Filipinos, with some hoping other personalities could also take inspiration from him.

“Isa rin siya sa mga celebrities na tumulong noong kasagsagan ng ‘Ondoy.’ Sana dumami pa ang isang Gerald Anderson,” an online user wrote, referring to Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) which severely flooded Metro Manila and other provinces in 2009.

“Nasaan ‘yung mga celebrities at politicians who always flaunt that they’re army reservists? Ngayon niyo ipagyabang ‘yang pagiging militar ninyo. Hindi during elections,” another user commented.

“I am not a fan of him as an actor, but I admired this person first during ‘Ondoy.’ And now he’s done it again. Whatever you say, whatever your biases are, the man has a good heart. May your tribe increase. Be safe, Gerald!” wrote a different Filipino.

Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon were affected by the “habagat” enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina which brought torrential rains that triggered flash floods and widespread flooding.

The event caused the capital region to be placed under a “state of calamity” following its significant impact, with 14 people losing their lives during the onslaught.

Among those affected was chef and culinary vlogger Ninong Ry, whose residence in Malabon City was invaded by floodwaters.

This Thursday, Gerald took to Instagram to ask for doxycycline, a recommended post-exposure agent for leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can affect humans who have contact with the urine of infected animals or a urine-contaminated environment.

The risk of leptospirosis increases during or after a flood when people have contact with contaminated water or soil.

Meanwhile, Gerald also helped in flood rescue operations 15 years ago, when “Ondoy” triggered flash floods and drowned parts of the capital region and nearby provinces. The tropical cyclone killed 464 people.

The actor is a reservist in the Philippine Army who earned the rank of private in 2019.

He is also a member of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary since 2016.

Other celebrities who are part of the uniformed service include Matteo Guidicelli of the Philippine Army, Ronnie Liang of the Philippine Army, David Chua of the Philippine Air Force, Dingdong Dantes of the Philippine Navy, Rocco Nacino of the Philippine Army, Arci Muñoz of the Philippine Air Force, Geneva Cruz of the Philippine Air Force, and JM de Guzman of the Philippine Air Force.

Among the missions of the reserve force of the military is to assist in relief and rescue operations during disasters and calamities.