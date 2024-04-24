‘Severely scalded paws’: Pet owners urged to keep animals safe from heatwave

A non-profit animal organization reminded pet owners to be considerate of their four-legged companions as the country experiences an intense heatwave brought by the warm and dry season.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Monday shared the story of a dog with “severely scalded paw pads” who had to be rescued from his “incredibly weak” and “dehydrated” state.

“Benjie was found desperately seeking shade, taking refuge under a small roof by the house of his rescuer,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

“He limped and whimpered as every small step brought him agony, unable to even stand properly as sharp pain shot from his flesh-exposed paws,” PAWS added.

The org said that while Benjie was able to receive immediate medical assistance, his case is not isolated and “echoes the harsh reality faced by many animals in need.”

It shared tips on how furparents can properly take care of their pets this “summer” season.

“As this intense heatwave persists, let’s keep our pets and other animals safe. Shield them from hot surfaces like concrete roads and pavement to prevent burns and blisters. Keep pets indoors and opt for walks in grassy areas during early mornings or nearing sunset for a cooler and safer adventure,” PAWS said.

The org previously advised pet owners to keep their animals cool by keeping them hydrated, giving them shaded breaks during outdoor activities and ensuring they are properly groomed.

Several parts of the country are experiencing high heat index levels due to the warm and dry season, which is exacerbated by the El Niño, a climate pattern associated with drought and higher temperatures.

Experts expect the hot conditions to last until May.

The health department has advised the public to stay hydrated, refrain from outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and wear light-colored and loose clothes.