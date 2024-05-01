Why Valenzuela City is installing free mobile showers for residents

The city government of Valenzuela has installed free mobile showers in its community for the convenience of residents facing power and water interruptions amid the extreme heat of this warm and dry season.

Launched on April 29 under the “pWEStong Presko: Libreng Shower Ngayong Summer” program, the initiative aims to help residents experiencing water shortages and power outages in the area.

Reports said water companies have issued advisories about service interruptions in Metro Manila this week due to maintenance activities.

The water level at Angat Dam, the source of about 90% of Metro Manila’s supply, continues to decrease as the country faces the lingering effects of the El Niño phenomenon, according to Environment Undersecretary Carlos Primo David.

The phenomenon is associated with drought and higher temperatures.

The energy department also admitted that the country’s electricity situation has already reached crisis proportions, calling it a “calamity.”

This was after successive “red” and yellow” alerts were raised over almost the entire country’s power grid for several days.

Electric company Meralco previously said that the worst was yet to come as power demand is expected to rise amid the increase in the use of cooling equipment to combat the extreme heat.

Meanwhile, each of Valenzuela’s mobile showers has four shower enclosures, four toilets, handwash basins and a folding clothes rack.

The two mobile showers will visit each of the city’s barangays, especially in areas experiencing power and water interruptions.

“Ito pong dalawang mobile shower ay papaikutin po natin sa atin pong komunidad, at uumpisahan natin ‘yan dito sa [Barangay] Parada,” Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian said before.

“Libreng shower po ‘yan, libreng toilet… ito po ay iikot dahil po may mga komunidad tayo na medyo may kaunting power interruption, at hindi po sila makaligo dahil walang kuryente sa kanilang bahay,” he added.

“Kaya po sa pamamagitan po ng mobile shower natin, araw-araw [ay] papaikutin po natin… para po maiwasan natin ang sakit na mula sa heat wave na nararanasan natin ngayon,” Gatchalian said.

On Wednesday, the city’s mobile showers will be at the Morningville in Barangay Canumay West and at Mercado Street, Elysian in Barangay Marulas until 6 p.m.

The city government also aims to install mobile showers in evacuation centers in case of disasters such as floods and fire.