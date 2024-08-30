Classic horror, new spine-tingling faves: How cinema chains are celebrating Ghost Month

Major mall cinema chains are giving horror fans a treat as they celebrate “Ghost Month” with special screenings of scream-inducing flicks

“Ghost Month,” also known as the Hungry Ghost Festival in Chinese culture, is a Buddhist and Daoist holiday in East Asia and Southeast Asia to appease the ghosts of the deceased.

It is observed with offerings to ghosts, along with lantern lighting and cultural festivities, among others.

“Ghost Month” happens on the seventh month of the lunar calendar, which is usually from August to September.

It is said that during this period, those who have died are allowed to roam the earth.

For this year, the Ghost Month falls from August 4 to September 4.

Shopping malls are taking the opportunity to screen some terrifying flicks for special prices, while others are bringing back the classics and some contemporary blockbuster screamers to commemorate the period.

SM Cinema

SM Cinema has the “Aughost Exclusives” in which horror fans can watch the following movies from August 28 to September 3 for only P150 each:

Haunted Universities 3

The Cursed Land

Mystery Writers

Z-Mom

Moviegoers also have the chance to get a free lucky bracelet with every ticket for the “Aughost Exclusives” films.

Robinsons Movieworld

Robinsons Movieworld, meanwhile, has the “Fright Fest” which is offering new spine-tingling favorites from August 28 to September 3 for only P200 per movie. These are:

The Nun 2

The Exorcist: Believer

Insidious: Red Door

Late Night With The Devil

Longlegs

Ayala Malls Cinemas

On the other hand, the Ayala Malls Cinemas is holding its final week of its “Thrill Fest” from August 28 to September 3, where scream-loving fans can watch horror classics for only P200 to P250 per movie.

For this week, it is showing the classic horror-slasher “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” particularly the original 1984 version, and the disaster film “The Towering Inferno.”

The two Hollywood classics are also celebrating milestones anniversaries this year.

The aforementioned “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” directed by horror-slasher favorite Wes Craven, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Joining it is the classic disaster-thriller from 1974, the Academy Award winner “The Towering Inferno,” which is turning 50 this year.

This year’s “Thrill Fest” launched last week, in which Ayala Malls Cinemas exclusively offered cineastes the rare chance to watch “Interview with the Vampire,” starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and “Gremlins,” starring Phoebe Cates and Zach Galligan, on the big screen.