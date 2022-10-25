Screamers on the silver screen: How horror-loving Pinoys can celebrate Halloween this year

Different shopping malls are treating horror-loving Filipinos this Halloween with several scary and suspenseful movies.

The screening of this horror and thriller films came as the government reopened cinemas late last year after being shuttered for more than 12 months due to coronavirus restrictions.

Among those that were greatly affected were establishments considered non-essentials such as moviehouses.

Pinoys were previously forced to watch films through their own personal computers, tablets or smartphones.

With the opening of the cinemas, they can now enjoy their favorite motion pictures on the silver screen.

Here are some of the malls celebrating the season of Halloween with film screenings:

Fisher Box Office

Pinoys can watch the Fisher Box Office’s “Terrifying Ten” from October 25 to November 1 by availing of the mall’s promos.

Here are the movies under its “Horrorfest:”

Awoken

Apparition

The Cleansing Hour

Countdown

Midsommar

The Rental

The Divine Fury

The First Possession

Warning: Do Not Play

The Other Side

Ayala Malls Cinemas

Ayala Malls’ latest “Thrillfest” are presenting three horror genre’s all-time greats from October 26 to November 1. These horror films are:

Halloween Ends

Poltergeist

Urban Myths

“Urban Myths’” features Korea’s famous actors in 10 horrifying stories – Shownu (MONSTA X), Lee Minhyuk (BTOB), JU Hak-nyeon (THE BOYZ), Seola (WJSN), Exy (WJSN), AleXa (Soompi’s Rising Legends), Kim Do-yoon (Hellbound/Peninsula), Seo Ji-soo (LOVELYZ), Arin (OH MY GIRL), Bong Jae-hyun (GOLDEN CHILD), Lee Soo-min (The Dude in Me), Lee Yul-eum (The King), Jung Won-chang (Midnight), Oh Ryoong (Special Delivery), Lee Ho-won (Reply 1997), and Rie Young-zin (Juror),

“Halloween Ends,” on the other hand, is the conclusion to one of the most acclaimed and revered horror franchises in film history—David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy.

It features Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode who faces off against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, for the last time in an unprecedented confrontation.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film, “Poltergeist,” revolves around a California family who experiences strange and creepy happenings when ghosts manifest at home through the television set. Initially friendly and playful, the spirits turn unexpectedly malevolent and life-threatening.

It will be screened at Ayala Malls 4DX screens at Greenbelt 3 and U.P. Town Center and the A-Giant screens at Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Ayala Malls Vertis North.

SM Cinemas

SM malls are also holding its “Sine Sindak” for the third year by showing screamers from October 26 to November 1.

Those on the lineup are:

The Sadness

Creep Nation

Murder House

Slumber Party Massacre

Speak No Evil

Stay Out Of The Attic

Tigers Are Not Afraid

Robinsons Movieworld

From October 29 to 30, selected Robinsons Malls are giving the public a chance to watch free horror movies through its “Horrorkada” fest.

Patrons can avail of vouchers from its RMalls+ app.