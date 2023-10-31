From donuts to horror houses: Here are ways you can celebrate Halloween 2023

It is not too late to celebrate Halloween.

Brands and establishments are offering limited-edition “trick and treats” for patrons to avail of for the rest of the spooky week.

Randy’s Donuts

Randy’s Donuts, the Los Angeles-based donut chain, offers delectable Halloween-themed donuts. These limited-edition products are also larger, fluffier, and “airier.”

Randy’s “Booo-tastic” Halloween Donuts comprise the following flavors:

Frankie (matcha raised with chocolate sprinkles)

Monster Eye (orange glaze with sprinkles)

Oreo Spider (white chocolate glaze with Oreo cookies)

Vanilla Web (white chocolate glaze with choco icing web

Choco Web (chocolate raised with white choco web)

These donuts are available per box or as individual pieces.

J.CO Donuts and Coffee

J.Co Donuts also launched its Halloween-themed treats plus a selfie contest in its horror installations in select stores.

Its seasonal menu includes the following donut varieties:

Bewitched (witch hat donut)

Black cat (A black cat donut)

In J.Co’s photo contest, customers are invited to dress up in their best horror costumes and take pictures at their Halloween installations in participating branches.

These Instagram-worthy spots can be found in the following malls:

Trinoma

SM Megamall

Glorietta Mall

Mall of Asia

Six entries will be selected as winners on a weekly basis until November 3. The last batch of winners will be announced on November 4.

Prizes include:

P1,000 worth of J.Co certificates

One J.Pops do-it-yourself kit Halloween edition

1 dozen donuts

Fishermall’s House of Horror

Fisher Mall Malabon recently opened its latest attraction, “House of Horror.”

The entrance fee is only P150 per person.

A video of this spine-tingling Halloween space was uploaded on the mall’s official Facebook account.

“Explore the spine-tingling world of terror for only Php 150.00!!! Kaya ano pang hinintay nyo, sugod na at isama ang buong pamilya pati na ang inyong tropa!” the post reads.

Nightmares Manila

Touted as one of the largest horror attractions in the region, the Nightmares Manila in Parañaque City opened new attractions as part of its “Trick or Treat at Nightmares” activities for the season.

Friends and loved ones can still avail of Nightmares’ Halloween gimmicks on November 1 and 2.

Its brand-new horror houses are:

House of Darkness – promoted with “state-of-the-art animals, special effects, and terrifying live actors.”

Freakshow – promoted as a mixture of an “obstacle course and haunted house.”

The rest of the attractions and activities can be viewed here Attractions – Nightmares Manila.

Hard Rock Café’s Movie Fest

Hard Rock Café in Pasay City opened a weeklong movie marathon festival featuring classic horror films from October 23 to November 1.

Horror film fans can join in the festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our festival includes movie screenings, rockin’ food and drinks, and special events throughout the week! Dress up in your scariest costume and join us for this thrilling celebration of all things spooky!” the café said.

“Don’t miss out on the scares and fun at Hard Rock Cafe Manila this Halloween season!” it added.