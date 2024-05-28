International Burger Day: Burgers to try in Metro Manila

Calling all burger lovers out there!

Two famous restaurant chains in Metro Manila are currently serving sinfully delicious burgers to satisfy the cravings of all meat lovers.

Hard Rock Cafe’s burgers with Pinoy twist

Hard Rock Cafe Manila and Makati are inviting burger lovers to try their recently introduced special burgers—sisig, adobo, and jackfruit burgers.

PINOY-INSPIRED BURGERS, ANYONE? Hard Rock Cafe Manila and Makati introduce their locally created sisig, adobo, and jackfruit burgers for the Hard Rock World Burger Tour competition. | via @_leadevio 📸 https://t.co/JMwwbiztWG / @AnjeeAndaya pic.twitter.com/JIIMnEVwfU — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 15, 2024

If you love sisig and burgers, you should not miss the cafe’s sisig burger.

“The idea came to the creator when they wanted to combine the savory, crispy flavors of sisig with the comfort of a juicy burger,” Hard Rock Cafe said.

The sisig burger is available for a limited time only in the restaurant’s Manila branch.

Meanwhile, its adobo burger combines savory adobo marinade with patties, topped with a tangy slaw, all nestled in a soft bun.

The adobo burger is available at the Makati branch.

If you love burgers but you’re looking for a plant-based and healthier alternative, the restaurant also crafted jackfruit burgers for vegans and even non-vegans.

You can give this burger a bite at Hard Rock Cafe in Manila and Makati.

Hard Rock Cafe’s Pinoy-inspired burgers will compete in the return of the Hard Rock World Burger Tour.



The World Burger Tour encourages local cafes worldwide to compete with their special new burgers to be added to the global Hard Rock Cafe menu.

TGIFridays’ lip-smacking burgers

Just in time for International Burger Day, TGIFridays is giving its patrons 40% off on its lip-smacking burgers on Tuesday, May 28.

You can choose from TGIFridays’ Signature Burger, Shiitake, Hangover, Cheeseburger and Classic options. These are available on all its branches.