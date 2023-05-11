Rundown: Sweet treats, food feast for moms and families on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner.

The holiday that honors motherhood will be observed on May 14, Sunday.

If you are looking for an edible gift for your mother or planning what to order for your Mother’s Day gathering, Interkasyon rounded up a list of sweet treats and dishes to order and restaurants to try for that special day.

Red Ribbon’s Mango-Choco Marjolaine Cake



Red Ribbon is now offering a multi-flavored and textured cake called Mango-Choco Marjolaine cake. This cake is a combination of sweet mangoes and rich chocolate filling in between crunchy and chewy wafer layers and praline cream. It is also finished off with roasted cashew nuts.

The cake is available in junior and regular sizes, with price that starts at P899 and P1,299, respectively.

This can be ordered through the Red Ribbon app or its delivery website, as well as through delivery apps Grab Food and foodpanda.

Those who wish to purchase via takeouts may visit the Red Ribbon stores. The selected stores offering the Mango-Choco Marjolaine cake can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3ApatwH.

Mang Inasal’s Mother’s Day treats

Mang Inasal, the country’s grill expert, is also honoring moms through back-to-back treats this Mother’s Day.

“We want to make all our mommy customers feel how much Mang Inasal values them and their support to us over the past two decades,” Mike Castro, Mang Inasal business unit head said.

“We will make them enjoy their Ihaw-Sarap favorites and Unli-Saya experience whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery,” he added.

Mothers can get a free extra scoop of Selecta Ube Ice cream for every purchase of Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Regular via dine-in, takeout, and delivery. This promotion began last May 8 and will run until May 14.



The grill fast food chain also made the season extra special with the launch of Mang Inasal Palabok Fiesta Size, a big serving of the well-loved noodle dish for a group of ten.



You may complete the Mother’s Day gathering with the now-popular bundled group meals, Mang Inasal Family Fiesta (good for four to six people) and Buddy Fiesta (good for two to three people). These come with bilaos of Ihaw-Sarap Chicken and Pork Inasal favorites with a platter of Java Rice.



As the fast food chain continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary, it is also offering free delivery promo for a minimum spend of P600 when customers order via Mang Inasal Delivery App or https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph. This promotion is applicable for the whole month of May.

If you don’t want to hold your get-together at home and wish to celebrate Mother’s Day by dining in at restaurants, The Bistro Group restaurants are offering a variety of freebies and treats for moms out there.

Hard Rock Cafe

At Hard Rock Cafe, you can allow your mom to have a rockin’ day with energetic live music, great food featuring delicious American dishes, plus trendy Rock Shop pieces. They may also get a complimentary Bahama Mama or Cucumber Slush on May 14 with a minimum purchase of P1,000.

This promo is available at Hard Rock Manila at S Maison in Pasay City and Hard Rock Makati in Glorietta 3.



TGIFridays, Watami

You may also treat your mom to lunch, dinner or snacks at TGIF where she can enjoy the healthy and delicious Caesar Salad for free with a purchase of any Fridays Signature Whiskey Glazed dish.

On the other hand, if your mom loves Japanese food, you should visit Bistro Group’s Japanese concept, Watami. Exclusively on Mother’s Day, it is offering free orders of the super crunchy and yummy Nori Nachos with the purchase of any Teishoku dish.

Spanish culinary feast

Giving moms love and attention through food is definitely a way to her heart.

On Mother’s day, these Spanish restaurants are offering soulful and flavorful dishes.

From tapas to paella and conchinillo, here are their Mother’s Day Speciales:

Rumba

At Rumba, you may choose from the following sets: Chorizo Criollo, Gulas Al Ajillo and Hummus at P1,495; Croquetas Pollo Y Jamon, Lasagna, Calamari Andaluza at P1,995 Huevos Rotos, Gambas and Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P6,495.



Las Flores

Another Spanish restaurant, Las Flores, is offering the following for your Mother’s Day feast: croquetas de Jamon Iberico, Emapandillas de Atun, Bombas de la Barcelona, Spaghetti con Setas at P1,495; Croquetas de Chorizo, Gambas Al Ajillo, Suquet de Mariscos at P1,995 and almon & Salmon, Paella Negra, Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P5,995.

BCN By Las Flores

Over at BCN By Las Flores, these are the Mother’s Day Speciales being offered: Croquetas de Gambas, Chicken Liver Pate, Berenjenas Fritas, Almejas Salsa Verde at P1,495; Ensalada de Tomate, Beef Salpicao, Linguine Vongole at P1,995 and Gambas Al Ajillo, Paella Negra, Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P5,995.



Tomatito

Meanwhile, Tomatito offers Sexy Tapas and more on Mother’s Day. Among these delectable dishes offered are: Croquetas Jamon, Empanadas de Carne, Chorizo and Manchego Air Baguettes at P1,495); Bombas de Chorizo, Gambas al Ajillo, Paella Valenciana at P1,995) and Salmon TNT, Paella Negra, Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P5,995.

Rambla

Lastly, the following dishes are available at Rambla’s Mother’s Day menu: Croquetas Jamon, Chipirones Andaluza, Pork Belly with Sweet Potato Purees at P1,495); Chorizo al Vino, Gambas al Ajiliio, Linguine Vongole at P1,995) and Conos de Atun, Paella Negra, Cochinillo Segoviano, quarter at P5,995.

All of the Spanish sets are good for three to four persons.

You may enjoy this for your family dining affair until May 20 at Las Flores, Rambla, Rumba, BCN by Las Flores and Tomatito.