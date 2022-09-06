Motor ridden by Robredo to reach Cavite sortie donated to Angat Buhay’s Museo ng Pag-asa

The motorcycle that helped former vice president Leni Robredo beat traffic and allowed her to reach her campaign sortie in Cavite last March will soon be displayed in a museum.

Kristine Danica Abdon, one of its owners, said it is a tremendous honor for them to donate their two-wheeled vehicle to Angat Buhay NGO‘s Museo ng Pag-asa.

“Nawala man sa amin ang motorsiklo, habang buhay naman namin ikararangal na nakadisplay na [siya] sa Museum,” she wrote on Facebook on September 2.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng tumulong para maisakatuparan ito. See you again and again and again! #PinkMuseum,” Kristine added.

Kristine accompanied her post with pictures of her and her husband, Sherwin Descalso Abdon, meeting with Robredo and other Angat Buhay NGO volunteers.

Kristine’s post has earned 2,800 likes and reactions so far.

In a follow-up post, Kristine addressed critics and said that it is their right to do whatever they want with the motorcycle since it is their property.

“Bakit kaya galit na galit at patawa-tawa ‘yung mga, ‘ALAM [NIYO] NA [vomit emoji]’ dahil idinonate namin sa Angat Buhay Museo ng Pag-asa ang motor namin? Hahahaha! Inggit na inggit na inggit ba???” Kristine wrote.

“Tsaka sa amin naman ‘yun, kaya karapatan namin ano man gusto namin gawin dun, ba’t sobrang affected kayo?” she added.

The Museo ng Pag-asa will house paintings, souvenirs and other campaign gifts given to Robredo when she campaigned for president in the 2022 national elections.

She previously said she wanted to build a “pink museum” in order to put the gifts to “good use.” Others will be auctioned to fund her NGO’s projects.

Story of the motor

Last March, Robredo hitched a motorcycle ridden by Sherwin to attend her campaign sortie in General Trias Sports Park on a Friday night.

Reports said that she was stuck in traffic for more than four hours prior to that.

“Leni Robredo. Gagawin lahat. Gagawan ng paraan. Maabot ka lang. (rose emoji) Salamat sa pagbuhos ng pagmamahal, Cavite,” Philip Dy, then her chief-of-staff, said on Facebook before.

Kristine shared that her husband was standing on one side of the road when a member of Robredo’s security team approached him and asked if it was okay for Sherwin to take the vice president to the sortie venue.