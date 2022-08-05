LOOK: Leni Robredo gives glimpse of Museo ng Pag-asa

Photos of a museum that will house paintings, souvenirs and other campaign gifts were unveiled on Facebook on Thursday, August 4.

Former vice president Leni Robredo uploaded these photos of the museum called “Museo ng Pag-asa” in an update about the Angat Buhay Foundation to her followers.

The photos showed a glimpse of the colorful murals, indoor plants and artistic décor of some of the rooms of the place.

In her post, Robredo expressed gratitude to two celebrated artists who lent their talent to create the murals—Robert Alejandro and Toym Leon Imao.

Alejandro is an award-winning graphic artist who’s best known for his work in Papemelroti, a popular stationery and gift shop.

Imao, meanwhile, is a prominent figure in public sculptures, art installations and production set designs.

Robredo shared that the museum and the Angat Buhay office were blessed by a priest that afternoon.

The office also conducted its second board meeting a month since the organization was launched on July 1.

“Busy afternoon at Angat Buhay, with the blessing of our office and Museo ng Pag-asa, plus our 2nd Board Meeting,” Robredo said.

“A month since we launched as a non-government organization, and there is so much to look forward to—several ongoing initiatives, more opportunities to help, and so much interest among partners and volunteers who wish to take part in our advocacies,” she added.

Robredo also expressed gratitude to other individuals who collaborated with Angat Buhay team to design the office.

“Special thanks to our partners who have worked hard to create this beautiful space for Angat Buhay’s new chapter! Napakasuwerte namin dahil sa patuloy niyong pakikiisa at pagmamahal,” she said.

Robredo had been eyeing putting up a museum, which she previously dubbed a “pink museum” to display all the gifts and artworks she and her team had received during the campaign season.

She previously shared these items with her supporters via Facebook live last May. These videos could still be accessed on her page.

Some of the gifts she showed are paintings, handmade bags, K-pop merchandise, pink outfits and other artworks.

During the last episode of her radio show “Biserbisyong Leni”, Robredo bared her plan to put up the paintings in a fund-raising exhibit for Angat Buhay.

“Napaka-heartbreaking bitawan, pero tingin namin ito yung best way na ilagay sa prominent place yung binigay nila sa amin,” she told her co-host broadcasterEly Saludarat that time.

No opening date and other details were yet provided about the Museo ng Pag-asa.

In line with this, two private museums have also recently reopened in full to the public—the Ayala Museum in Makati City and the UST Museum within the University of Santo Tomas campus.

Ayala Museum resumed its full operations on August 4 with three additional exhibitions about Philippine history.

Visitors can also now visit UST Museum on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Tuesdays to Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.