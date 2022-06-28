Angat Buhay NGO’s official social media channels now unveiled

The official social media accounts of the Angat Buhay non-government organization are now up.

Filipinos announced this on Twitter after Vice President Leni Robredo revealed the links to her upcoming initiative’s official social media accounts on Tuesday.

The former presidential bet shared that she will launch her much-anticipated organization on July 1, Friday in their volunteer center at Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City.

It will be marked with a two-day street and art festival where some of the pink memorabilia and artworks they received during the campaign period will be featured.

Those who want to join the launch physically need to sign up through a website link, but as of this writing, slots were already sold out.

The launching will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.

“Please also follow the official social media pages of Angat Buhay for more updates,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

The NGO’s Facebook page is named “Angat Buhay” under the @angatbuhaypilipinas handle.

Its Instagram page is also called “Angat Buhay” under the @angatbuhay handle.

Meanwhile, the org’s Twitter account is “Angat Buhay” under the @angatbuhay_ph handle.

Several of Robredo’s supporters emphasized the Twitter account’s existence following the creation of dubious and fake pages before using the NGO’s name.

“Finally finally finally! Angat Buhay official account is already up,” an online user said, quote tweeting the org’s first Twitter post.

Sa July 1 na ang launching ng Angat Buhay! Kita-kits tayo sa ating Volunteer Center sa Katipunan, kung saan meron ring gaganapin na street & art festival! Dahil na rin sa pagtaas muli ng mga kaso ng COVID-19, magiging maingat tayo sa pagpasok ng mga bisita sa Volunteer Center. pic.twitter.com/G0lp52043H — Angat Buhay (@angatbuhay_ph) June 28, 2022

“Follow this ofc (official) account. Thanks!!!” another online user wrote.

“Follow this, ito po ang Legit na AB account,” a different supporter said. “AB” refers to Angat Buhay.

Last May, the official Facebook page of the vice president reminded Filipinos to be vigilant of social media accounts posting about the yet-to-be-launched Angat Buhay NGO.

“Paalala po sa lahat na tumutok lamang sa VP Leni Robredo Page para sa mga opisyal na anunsyo at iba pang detalye ukol sa Angat Buhay NGO,” Robredo said before.

Robredo also flagged a Twitter account using the org’s name to post false claims about her supposedly overthrowing the incoming Marcos administration.

“Hindi po konektado sa Office of the Vice President o kay VP Leni Robredo ang Twitter account na ‘Angat Buhay New Government’ o @NewGovOrgABF,” she said.

