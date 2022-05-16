Public reminded to be vigilant of entities claiming to have ties with Angat Buhay NGO

The Facebook page of Vice President Leni Robredo reminded the public to follow legitimate sources for updates about the non-government organization she will launch after accounts and groups have been created online.

Last Friday, the public official bared her plan to launch her flagship “Angat Buhay” program as a non-government organization by July 1.

READ: ‘Kasama kami’: Support pours in as Robredo bares plan to launch Angat Buhay NGO

The program, an initiative to fight poverty and address the needs of families in the farthest and poorest communities in the country, was launched by her office in October 2016.

It aims to bring together the public and private sectors to provide interventions and mobilize support by working on food security and nutrition, universal healthcare, public education, rural development, housing and resettlement and women empowerment.

Robredo on May 13 said that she wants to continue the anti-poverty initiatives she has spearheaded during her term as vice-president in what would be called the “widest volunteer network” in Philippine history.

“We already have a template for this, we’ve done it even with limited funding and machinery at the Office of the Vice President,” she said.

“We connected those who were ready to help to those who needed help. Now, we’re more organized, there are many People’s Councils, many groups that were formed among our ranks. We’ve shown what we can reach if we all contribute,” Robredo added.

She was referring to the Robredo People’s Council (RPC) and its branches all over the country. It was formed during her presidential campaign to organize her supporters in a cohesive way and prevent the duplication of campaign programs.

The RPC was patterned after her husband’s Naga People’s Council which was institutionalized when he was still mayor.

The council was comprised of representatives from different sectors to widen areas for people’s participation in governance.

Meanwhile, Robredo’s announcement of her upcoming NGO elated her supporters who shared of hoping to contribute to the initiative in any way they could.

But over the weekend, some Facebook groups and Twitter accounts using the program’s name have been popping out.

A Facebook user cautioned Robredo’s supporters of a group that allegedly blocks people “questioning” its legitimacy “asking for authentication.”

The group has since changed its name. Its administrator also said that it was created to be a “safe space” for the supporters.

“The FB Group remains public (to be scrutinized). Please see [the] previous post if there is anything that is unacceptable,” the administrator wrote.

A Twitter user also issued the same warning and shared a message that tells her supporters only to follow credible pages such as those owned by Robredo, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, former senator Bam Aquino and the official page of RPC.

As much as we look forward to Angat Buhay NGO, please be careful and be extra wary on everything posted online, especially FB groups and solicitation/donation requests. There are dedicated official social media channels for this. Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/b5DvQvz0EO — JP  (@dumidyeypee) May 14, 2022

The official page of Robredo likewise reminded her followers to be vigilant.

“Paalala po sa lahat na tumutok lamang sa VP Leni Robredo Page para sa mga opisyal na anunsyo at iba pang detalye ukol sa Angat Buhay NGO. Para po sa mga mungkahi at katanungan, maaari pong mag-email sa [email protected],” it said.

“Habang nag-aabang po ng mga susunod na anunsyo at detalye, pinaaalalahan din po ang lahat na maging maingat at mapanuri sa mga iba’t ibang nagpapakilala bilang bahagi ng NGO at tumutulong sa pagkalap ng pondo para rito,” the post added.

Robredo is currently in the United States to personally attend her youngest daughter’s graduation at New York University on May 18.