Aika Robredo debunks claim about Angat Buhay NGO website

Did it take “months” for non-government organization Angat Buhay to build its own website?

Aika Robredo, firstborn of Angat Buhay NGO founder and former vice president Leni Robredo, debunked this claim of a Twitter user in an online exchange following reports of the NGO’s website launching.

The NGO launched its website on Friday, June 2 which includes the following features:

Interactive map of its projects in different parts of the country

Latest news and updates about the NGO’s programs, projects, activities, and major events

Information about its organization structure

Ways how the public can join “Angat Bayanihan” initiatives and support the NGO

The website also includes a separate section for its Museo ng Pag-asa which contains memorabilia on Leni’s bid for the presidency at the 2022 national elections.

Moreover, the platform allows the NGO to receive donations from supporters in the United States through the Give2Asia platform.

They can visit the page on https://give2asia.org/angatpinas/ to find more information on how they can help the organization sustain its initiatives.

“Bayanihan comes from different places and in different forms,” Angat Buhay executive director Raffy Magno was quoted as saying.

“Angat Buhay believes that no matter where they are or what they do, people can provide their unique contribution — big or small — in the work that we do,” he added.

The NGO credited volunteers Jen Casano and Neithan Casano of the Pixel Zero Digital Solutions for helping them create its website www.angatbuhay.ph.

A day after the launch of the NGO’s website, global affairs writer and columnist Richard Heydarian shared a social media card reporting about the development.

His post spurred a conversation that involved Aika, Magno and another Twitter user talking about the website’s timeline.

According to Magno, the NGO’s website was already “fixed” by the team “several months ago,”

“Congrats, Raffy and team!! After x months,” Aika responded with two folding hands emojis.

A Twitter user saw their exchange and responded: “Yikes, if it takes x months to build a website, paano pa kaya ‘yung more ambitious projects?”

It was accompanied by a shrugging person emoji.

Aika set the record straight in her next comment.

“‘Yung donation platform po ‘yung matagal, sinunod lahat ng proseso para maayos at transparent,” she tweeted with a smiling emoticon, referring to the Give2Asia platform.

“Isinabay [na lang] ‘yung website,” Aika added.

Last year, the NGO launched its official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Several of Leni’s supporters especially stressed that the NGO has only one official Twitter account amid the creation of dubious and fake accounts using the org’s name on the platform.

