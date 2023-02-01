How Pinoys can celebrate month of love, Angat Buhay NGO style

Don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day yet?

Non-government organization Angat Buhay is inviting Filipinos to celebrate the month of love by dropping a visit to its Museo ng Pag-asa or Museum of Hope.

“It’s the month of Feb-ibig! Celebrate with your loved ones at the Museo ng Pag-asa,” it said on Monday.

“Feb-ibig” is play at “February” and “pag-ibig,” which is Filipino for love.

The public can set their visits through this website link and bring their booking confirmation, COVID-19 vaccination card and a filled-out health declaration form.

The health declaration form can be accomplished through a Google Form.

The NGO said that the museum pass is only for P100.

A 50% discount applies to students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and children ages 5-12.

The announcement excited some Pinoys who immediately commented that they are seeking companions for their supposed visits.

“[LF]: kasama,” a Twitter user said. “LF” is short for “looking for.”

“[LF] kasama, after maglibot pwede na ding ‘di mag-usap HAHAHAHAHA,” another online user wrote.

“[LF] ka-date,” tweeted a different Pinoy.

The Museo ng Pag-asa is located at 84 Cordillera Street, Sta. Mesa Heights at Brgy. Lourdes, Quezon City.

It was established to house paintings, souvenirs and other campaign gifts given to former vice president Leni Robredo when she campaigned for president in the 2022 national elections.

She previously said she wanted to build a “pink museum” to put the gifts to “good use.” Others will be auctioned to fund her NGO’s projects.

RELATED: LOOK: Leni Robredo gives glimpse of Museo ng Pag-asa | Artist Robert Alejandro unveils ‘Museo ng Pag-asa’ souvenir shop