Artist Robert Alejandro unveils ‘Museo ng Pag-asa’ souvenir shop

Filipino artist Robert Alejandro unveiled photos of canvas bags, shirts and other merchandise that are part of the “Museo ng Pag-asa.”

The museum will house paintings, bags, clothes, trinkets, and other gifts that the camp of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan received during the campaign period.

In a post on September 15, Alejandro, who’s also an artist for stationery shop Papemelroti, said that the Museo ng Pag-asa is set to open this month.

RELATED: ‘My greatest gift’: Papemelroti artist’s inspiring message as he battles cancer

He also uploaded photos of the museum’s own souvenir shop.

“Let’s go shopping! OPENING SOON! Museo ng Pag-asa “Pasalubong” Souvenir Shop. Museo ng Pag-asa is opening this September!” his post reads.

In the photos, it could be seen that the products in the shop featured his artworks and drawings.

The shop also carried different types of souvenirs. It includes canvas bags, shirts, keychains, tumblers and stickers.

Alejandro’s post has since garnered 3,800 reactions, 149 comments and 229 shares on the platform.

Several Filipinos expressed their excitement in the comments section.

“Wow! Can’t wait to visit the place,” one user said.

“We’ll surely visit,” another user commented.

Others also tagged their loved ones to invite them to go check it out.

Last August, Robredo showed a glimpse of the interior of the museum to her followers.

“Busy afternoon at Angat Buhay, with the blessing of our office and Museo ng Pag-asa, plus our 2nd Board Meeting,” she said at that time.

Robredo also expressed gratitude to Alejandro and Toym Leon Imao for creating the colorful murals in the museum.

Not much was seen on the much-anticipated establishment so far.

The photos only showed bare rooms with different décor and themes.

READ: LOOK: Leni Robredo gives glimpse of Museo ng Pag-asa

Robredo had been eyeing putting up a “pink museum” to display all the campaign gifts her camp had received from her supporters across the country.

She previously expressed her decision to put up the paintings in a fund-raising exhibit for Angat Buhay Foundation.

Angat Buhay is a non-government organization that serves as a continuation of the initiative she started during her vice presidency.