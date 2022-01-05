‘My greatest gift’: Papemelroti artist’s inspiring message as he battles cancer

“Every morning is an opportunity for rebirth.”

Artist Robert Alejandro, also known as Kuya Robert, shared a moving message as he continues his fight against colon cancer.

Alejandro is the son of Corit and Benny Alejandro who founded the popular gift and stationery shop Papemelroti.

He also creates commissioned works there for the store’s products.

In his post on January 2, Alejandro announced that his doctors told him his health developed complications.

“December last year, I was skin and bones. No amount of painkillers could take away the pain I was feeling. The doctors found the cancer had metastasized all over my body. The doctors could not do anything for me,” he said.

Despite this condition, Alejandro was thankful for the opportunity to still be alive.

“Every morning is an opportunity for rebirth,” he said.

In the same post, he added: “But here I am still alive. I still have cancer and I have no idea how much time I have left.”

For him, being able to make it this far was his “greatest gift.”

“What a gift this has been for me. I am no longer concerned with the sins of my past. I have no worries about the future. All that is left is gratitude for the now. I am loved and I have so much to love. This is my greatest gift,” he said.

This message touched many social media users. As of writing, his post earned 9,200 reactions and 501 shares. Of the reactions, there are 4.700 heart emojis, 2,200 likes, and 2,200 care emojis.

The comments section was filled with well wishes and prayers for Alejandro’s recovery.

“Wishing for miraculous healing for you Robert! You have a purpose in this lifetime still. Your smile is infectious,” one user said.

“Praying for your continued healing and recovery, Robert,” another user said.

“You are such an inspiration. Healing be with you,” another user added.

Alejandro also used to host a children’s art program at GMA called “Art is-Kool” in early 2000s and was a former correspondent of a now-defunct documentary program called “The Probe Team”.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.