You can help Angat Buhay NGO fulfill its education programs for Pinoys. Here’s how.

Filipinos only have until tomorrow to purchase a children’s book for free on Amazon for the benefit of the non-government organization Angat Buhay.

Independent publisher Kim T.S. is giving the public a chance to have a free digital copy of “The Crew of the Mighty Red Cuda,” a collaboration between them and nine-year-old author and illustrator Manu Ofrecio.

The book publisher said the book features a story of “pirate adventure.”

It added that 100% of the profits would go to the Angat Buhay NGO’s education programs.

The promo will end on November 10 at 3:59 p.m.

Other e-books available for free download are “Feeling All My Feelings Book” and “Feeling All My Anger.”

The publisher said that Pinoys only need to have an account on Amazon to avail of the promo.

Apart from this, the public only has until today to offer cash donations to the NGO and the Tanging Yaman Foundation for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

“Ang malilikom na pondo ay ilalaan para sa relief at rehabilitation ng mga kababayang apektado ng bagyong #PaengPH,” Angat Buhay NGO said on Wednesday.

Those interested may send to Metrobank under the account name Tanging Yaman Foundation, Inc. with the account number 613-7-613-00046-8.