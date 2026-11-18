— Amazon AMZN.O founder and chairman Jeff Bezos said he was heavily involved in selecting “Batman” actor Robert Pattinson to take on the iconic film role of James Bond.

READ: British actor Robert Pattinson named new James Bond

Bezos spoke at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday, a day after the company announced Pattinson as the next 007. He said Amazon narrowed down a larger group and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three scenes in full costume on sets.

“I was heavily involved,” Bezos said. “We got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all of that.”

The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his ‌charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis “shaken, not stirred” — is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

Bezos said it was clear there was “something special” about Pattinson.

“Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he’s already so famous,” Bezos said. “We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond.”

Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” in 2005 and has gone on to star in films such as “The Twilight Saga”, “The Lost ‌City of ⁠Z” and “Tenet”.

More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be ​the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders ​Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025.

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Diane Craft