‘Inang Taylor in Tagaytay’: Pinoys speculate over Taylor Swift’s new pic

Is Taylor Swift in Tagaytay City?

These were the comments that some Filipinos left under Taylor’s latest picture on Facebook. It showed her in a scenic place overlooking water and slopes of mountains from afar.

Although she did not mention where she was in this snapshot, some Filipinos perceived the location to bear some resemblance to a Taal volcano viewpoint in Tagaytay City in Cavite.

“May time mag Tagaytay pero walang time mag Eras tour sa Pinas? Iayos mo bhe!” Facebook user Klasik Titos and Titas of Manila joked.

“Si Inang taylor nasa Tagaytay,” another Facebook user quipped.

“Thank you for visiting Tagaytay, Philippines,” another Facebook user commented.

One Facebook user even suggested to Taylor to buy coffee there.

“Bili ka ng Kapeng Barako at try mo bulalo nila teh hahaha,” the Facebook user joked.

Barako coffee is a popular coffee blend in Cavite. Bulalo or a beef dish, meanwhile, is a must-try food in Tagaytay City.

Taylor uploaded this picture in a post on October 18 wherein she expressed how mind-blown she was with the videos and photos of the audience’s reactions to her “Eras Tour” concert film.

“What a truly mind-blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for,” the multi-awarded artist said.

Taylor also expressed gratitude to listeners who loved her performance of her 2019 single “Cruel Summer” onstage, prompting her to release it in audio form to streaming platforms.

“One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times’ sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand-new remix by LP Giobbi,” she said.

The American singer-songwriter continued: “Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!”

Her post has since garnered 464,000 reactions, 16,000 comments and 53,000 shares on the platform.

Taylor’s blockbuster “Eras Tour” concert film held a global premiere on October 13.

She attended an exclusive screening of it with Beyonce, who is also on tour, and other celebrities in Los Angeles in the United States.

The movie was directed by Sam Wrench, who also helmed similar documentaries featuring other popular celebrities. These include BTS, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez.

