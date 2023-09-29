Cinema chains offer block screening option for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film

Swifties can amplify their movie-viewing experience of the concert film of Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift by organizing private screenings.

SM Cinemas, the cinema chain of SM Malls, announced that Filipinos can have private or block screenings of the upcoming film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which documents the history-making concert tour of the singer.

Taylor is embarking on her sixth concert tour, which the singer described as a journey through all her musical eras, from country girl to phenomenal pop star.

It is a homage to her 10 albums and her artistic evolution in her 17-year career in the music industry, which saw her exploring different genres such as country, pop, alternative rock, electropop and folk.

Each of her albums represents an era of her career in terms of musical style and her personal journey as a musician and as an individual.

The “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film was recorded over the first three of six nights that Taylor performed at the SoFi stadium in California last August.

It is directed by Sam Wrench, who is behind similar concert films featuring Lizzo, BTS, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Pentatonix.

Taylor’s concert film has a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pinoys can enjoy the cinematic experience of her record-breaking concert tour by arranging a private screening in SM Cinemas or WalterMart Cinemas.

SM Cinema viewers can fill out a form, while WalterMart Cinema viewers can send an email to [email protected]

Other cinema chains offering tickets for Taylor’s concert documentary are Ayala Malls, Robinsons, Vista Malls and malls under Megaworld.

