‘Wala na talagang pag-asa’: Pinoy Swifties saddened by ‘The Eras Tour’ end news

After a year of touring around the world, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced that her concert tour, “The Eras Tour”, will conclude by December this year.

Taylor formally shared the news during her 100th show in Liverpool, England in the middle of her show, leaving some fans from the Philippines, saddened.

Some Filipino Swifties said that this means there’s no more chance for a stop in the Philippines.

“[Mag-end] na sa Dec. Wala pa din Eras Tour in Philippines,” one X user wrote with sad and pleading emojis.

“Okay wala na talagang pag-asa ang ‘Eras Tour’ sa Philippines,” another Pinoy swiftie posted on X with crying emoji.

Despite this, some fan expressed hope for the release of another concert film with an updated setlist featuring Taylor’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department”.

“If not Eras Tour Philippines, then at least I want the Eras Tour (Female Rage Version) in theatres!!!” One Swiftie remarked with praying, heart and crying emojis.

No Philippine stop

The Philippines was not included in “The Eras Tour’s” international tour stops as the only Asian stops Taylor visited were Japan and Singapore. Many Filo Swifties were dismayed by this decision while several others flew to other countries to experience the concert.

Other world leaders also previously clamored for Taylor to hold a concert in their respective home countries. These include Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Chile’s Gabriel Boric and Thai political leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

In March this year, former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong bared that an incentive was provided to Taylor to make Singapore the only stop in Southeast Asia on her world tour.

Taylor had six sold-out shows in Singapore.

In press briefing in May, Nancy Paglinawan, Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC)’s vice president for administration and finance said that the airport firm was inspired by Singapore’s tourism strategy of organizing a week-long concert tour of Taylor.

It said that they are planning to build a 37-hectare events center in Clark, perfect for live shows which require a larger capacity.

Taylor’s last visit to the Philippines was on June 6, 2014 for her “RED” Tour, marking a ten-year anniversary since her trip to the country.

Taylor held her last concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The singer’s first trip to Manila, on the other hand, was in 2011, when she staged her “Speak Now” Tour at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.