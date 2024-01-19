‘Great news’: More tickets available for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore

Southeast Asian fans of global superstar Taylor Swift were overjoyed on Friday after ticketing company, TicketMaster Singapore, announced that additional tickets for the singer’s “The Eras Tour” stop in Singapore, will soon be available to selected fans.

The tickets will be sold on January 25.

Several Filipino Swifties were previously disheartened that Swift’s six shows in Singapore were the only performances she would have in Southeast Asia for her record-breaking tour. This concert tour, according to Pollstar, is now the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

Tickets for the Singapore shows went on sale on July 7, 2023, and were completely sold out on the same day, according to TicketMaster Singapore.

This was why fans were delighted that more tickets will be sold.

Fan accounts dedicated to Swift and her tour were elated upon hearing the news.

A fan account of the tour said that she “audibly screamed” upon receiving the email during her birthday lunch.

The fan account also posted the details about the upcoming ticket sale.

Others are hopeful to get the chance to score tickets to the concert.

“This gives me a little hope for indy tickets,” an X user said.

“The thrill continues!” another wrote.

“O wow that’s great news,” another said.

Meanwhile, Filipino drag artist Mac Coronel, popularly known as Taylor Sheesh, last November joked that she preceded Swift in performing in the Lion City after she landed her first international gig that month.

“Naunahan kita, Taylor Swift,” the drag artist joked.

The popularity of “The Eras” tour has extended beyond music, with various brands, including Philippine Airlines, offering promotions tied to the tour’s international stops.

On June 21, 2023, PAL invited Filipino Swifties to book their flights to Japan, Singapore, and Australia, where the multi-awarded artist is scheduled to perform in 2024.

As the anticipation for Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Singapore builds among fans, the enduring impact of Swift’s influence is felt in the Philippines. Academic institutions in the country have responded to this cultural phenomenon by introducing courses dedicated to the life and works of the American superstar.