From Manila to Singapore: Taylor Sheesh lands first international gig

“Naunahan kita, Taylor Swift.”

Mac Coronel, popularly known as Taylor Sheesh, expressed this in his November 21 post where he shared his milestone about his first international gig in Singapore.

“My first international gig!” Mac said.

“Naunahan kita Taylor Swift makapunta sa Singapore,” he also quipped.

Mac accompanied his post with pictures of himself donning a glittery blue outfit. It resembled one of Taylor’s popular looks in her “Eras Tour” shows.

My first international gig! 💖🌎 Naunahan pa kita @taylorswift13 makapunta sa Singapore. 😤 pic.twitter.com/8rkFTNzNqS — Mac (Taylor Sheesh) (@heymacyou) November 21, 2023

In a separate post, Mac uploaded a backstage video of Taylor Sheesh before she performed onstage at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Last show here in Marina Bay Sands! Lezzgaw! 💖 pic.twitter.com/nxdDb9SRng — Mac (Taylor Sheesh) (@heymacyou) November 21, 2023

The multi-awarded Taylor was scheduled to perform in Singapore at the National Stadium in March 2024.

Singapore and Japan are the only Asian countries she’ll visit as part of her concert series next year, thus leaving her massive fan base in the Philippines feeling hurt and dismayed.

To continue celebrating her music despite the exclusion, Taylor Sheesh held her version of “Eras Tour” through a series of fan-organized events across the Philippines.

Following news about his career milestone, several Filipinos showered her with congratulatory remarks in the quotes and comments section of the post.

“TAYLOR SHEESH IN SINGAPORE I’M CRYING!! FILIPINOS REPRESENT,” an X user said.

“OMG! Sheesh-global,” a Filipino on X reacted with a heart emoji.

“OMG!!! So proud of you, Mac!” a Filipino also commented.

Taylor Sheesh also earlier made a surprise appearance in the latest episode of ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime.”

Prior to this, she also guested in the musical production of Team KALM comprising Karylle, Amy, Lassy Marquez and MC Muah in the “Magpasikat” segment of November 7’s episode of the noontime show.

READ: ‘Ibang level na!’: Taylor Sheesh delights fans with ‘memorable’ ‘It’s Showtime’ appearance (philstar.com)

Earlier, Mac also landed a feature on “Good Morning America,” a popular morning show in the United States.

