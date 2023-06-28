Swiftie fan group announces Asian-wide celebration for Taylor’s new album

Taylor Swift‘s fans in Asia will be holding simultaneous celebrations during the release of her long-awaited “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” album.

Swifties Philippines, a group dedicated to organizing fan events in the country, announced the upcoming fan-made event comprising six countries and one city-state on its Facebook account on June 26.

“Seven countries, one celebration,” the post reads.

“Be a part of the enchanting gatherings to celebrate the release of Speak Now Taylor’s Version! Don’t miss this chance to participate in the fan projects prepared by the Taylor Swift – Asia Team!” it added.

The gatherings will be held in the following:

Philippines

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Hong Kong

Taiwan

These places were also not included in Taylor’s “Eras Tour.” Singapore and Japan are the only Asian countries included in her stops.

Taylor’s fans, collectively called Swifties, in different parts of Asia took to social media to express their collective dismay and frustration after learning that Taylor will not visit their countries.

In the post, Swifties Philippines gave a hopeful message.

“It may not be our turn yet, but we stand by the promise to keep all the magic we made. We will be remembered,” it said.

The last sentence was a line from Taylor’s “Long Live” song. It was part of her “Speak Now” album, which was released in October 2010.

Taylor’s third studio album’s re-recording will be called “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” It will be out on July 7.

In her announcement of this long-awaited album last May, Taylor described the songs here as “marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th,” she said.

In 2022, Taylor released two re-recordings of her albums. These are “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).”