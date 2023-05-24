Pinoy Swifties recreate ‘Eras Tour’ in QC mall as petition for Taylor Swift

Filipino fans of Taylor Swift recreated their own concert in a mall in Quezon City as a petition for their favorite singer to make a stop in the Philippines.

Taylor is currently holding the “Eras Tour” in the United States. The multi-awarded singer has yet to announce the Asian leg of her sought-after show.

Despite the uncertainty on whether she will stage a concert in the Philippines, Filipino fans of Taylor gathered at the Activity Center in Trinoma Mall in Quezon City on Sunday, May 21 to recreate their own “Eras Tour.”

Called “Fan Nights: The Eras Festival in Manila – Encore,” the event featured a Pinoy drag queen and also a Swiftie named Taylor Sheesh who transformed into Taylor.

For a complete feel of the American singer’s concert, Taylor, the drag queen, wore imitations of the “Eras Tour” outfits, lip-synced and danced to the full set, and even had backup dancers and other props on stage.

The fans, in turn, also sang their hearts out to Taylor’s chart-topping hits throughout her career. These include “You Belong With Me,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Lover”, “Willow” and “Antihero.”

They also shouted their collective plea at the venue: “We want the Era’s Tour in the Philippines.”

Photos and videos of the festive fan gathering circulated on social media on that day.

The fan-created show later landed on Rolling Stone, a prestigious music magazine.

The report described the fan-version “Eras Tour” as “a complete recreation of Swift’s stadium-filling spectacle.”

Following the event’s success, Taylor Sheesh expressed her gratitude to the management of Trinoma and the Swifties for the opportunity to perform as her favorite artist.

She also uploaded footage of her performances on her Instagram account.

“To all my fellow Swifties, thank you so much for your energy last night. See you all on the next mall tour,” the Filipino drag queen said.

The festival was organized by Swifties Philippines, a big fan group of Taylor in the country, in partnership with Trinoma Mall.

Fans also enjoyed various booths, merchandise, games and other activities.

Trinoma on May 22 uploaded snapshots of notable moments during the event on its Facebook account.

“Relive the Swifties’ happy + beautiful energy at #TheErasFestivalInManila for our very first Ayala Malls Fan Nights. Thank you, Swifties Philippines!” its post reads.

In promoting the festival, Swifties Philippines previously encouraged Filipino fans to “show the world that we can be louder!”

“Once again, let’s unite as one nation in this festive fan-gathering as we celebrate our love for Taylor and how much #WeWantErasTourPhilippines!” reads the group’s previous post.

Spotify’s data previously unveiled that Quezon City is the fifth city in the world that listened to Taylor’s music from September 27 to October 4.

The streaming platform reported this ahead of the release of Taylor’s “Midnights” album.

