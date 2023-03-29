‘Bejeweled’ on Eras tour: Taylor Swift shimmers in Pinoy-choreographed trend

Taylor Swift performed a viral TikTok dance choreography made by a Filipino fan to her hit song “Bejeweled” on the video-sharing service.

Swifties, the name of Taylor’s fandom, who attended her concert “Eras Tour” in Arizona were quick to notice this. They captured this noteworthy moment and shared it on TikTok.

Taylor kicked off her much-anticipated comeback onstage in State Farm Stadium in Arizona where she performed a 44-song set on March 17 and 18.

During the pre-chorus part of “Bejeweled,” the chart-topping singer started to strut onstage along with her group of dancers. She then twirled slowly and shimmied her fingers in front of her to the following line: “I can make the whole place shimmer.”

This simple and fun choreography was made by Mikael Arellano in a TikTok video he uploaded in October 2022 shortly after the release of Swift’s “Midnights” album.

The videos of Taylor doing this dance trend garnered millions of views on the platform. One of them has racked up five million views and 773,000 likes there.

Arellano soon saw the videos. He reacted to one of them and wrote in the caption, saying: “I barely slept!”

In the video itself, he wrote: “Taylor just did that.”

His short reaction to the fateful moment garnered over 10 million views and over a million likes on his account.

His followers, including Swifties, were sent into a frenzy of happiness for Arellano.

“Mikael Arellano’s impact,” some of the comments on TikTok read.

Arellano, who has been dancing to Taylor’s songs even before he rose to internet fame, filmed himself interpreting a part of “Bejeweled” in a dance. The notable part of it was the slow twirl and the jazz hands to the phrase “make the whole place shimmer.”

He then uploaded this video on October 26, 2022.

This was also done right after Taylor dropped the official music video of her song on YouTube.

“Bejeweled” is part of her 13-track album “Midnights.” It was released on October 21.

Arellano’s choreography seemed to spark the interest of many Swifties on TikTok. It quickly became the “Bejeweled” dance trend for both members of the fandom and other TikTok content creators.

He then caught the attention of Taylor who liked one of his “Bejeweled” videos through her official account.

Arellano has since earned a special place in the hearts of the Swiftie fandom.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said that the popularity felt like a dream to him.

“I had never made a dance on my own. When the ‘Bejeweled’ dance began to take off I was like ‘Oh my God!’ It felt like a dream when people started to do my dance. I was honestly so shocked,” Arellano was quoted in the report as saying.

The 21-year-old Swiftie also couldn’t believe it when Taylor noticed him and his dance moves.

He said he was not really after the fame in the first place.

“All I want to do is use my social media popularity to spread positivity,” the young Taylor fan said in the report.

So far, Arellano has 627,000 followers and 67 million likes on TikTok.