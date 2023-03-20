‘Philippines when?’: Kim Chiu, Anne Curtis ask as Taylor Swift kicks off ‘The Eras Tour’

Kim Chiu and Anne Curtis-Smith took to social media to ask for a Philippine stop of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”

Taylor kicked off her much-anticipated concert tour with two sold-out shows at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on March 17 and 18.

She performed a staggering 44-song set spanning her tens albums in front of her around 80,000 fans at the stadium.

This was also her first tour in five years since her “Reputation Stadium Tour” in 2018.

Kim on March 18 called on Filipino fans to make a collective request for Taylor to perform in the Philippines.

The actress did this in a quote-retweet to a post about “The Eras Tour.”

“44 songs?! The Philippines, please!!!! When????? Who’s with me?” she tweeted. Kim also tagged Taylor’s official Twitter handle.

Kim’s tweet has since garnered 1,190 retweets, 760 quotes and 19,400 likes. It received different reactions on the short-messaging social media platform.

Some Filipino Swifties, the collective name of Taylor’s fans, joined Kim in her plea for Taylor to hold a concert in Manila.

“VISIT PHILIPPINES MOTHERRRRR,” an online user tweeted.

“We’re with you, Kim,” another fan on Twitter said.

Other fans, meanwhile, said that they still do not have enough money for a potential concert yet.

“Miss ma’am chill. We ain’t got money for the tour tickets,” one fan tweeted.

Anne also tweeted that she was streaming the concert through social media on the same day.

Watching vids from the #TSTheErasTour DYING! 😭🤍 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) March 18, 2023

Later, through her Instagram Stories, Anne posted a moment of Taylor’s performance onstage from a Swiftie fan account. The “Showtime” host also requested a tour stop in the Philippines in the post.

Screenshots of this post were shared by other big Swiftie fan accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

“Please, someone bring The Eras Tour to Manila,” Anne said on her Instagram Stories.

📲| Filipino actress, @AnneCurtisSmith demanding @TaylorSwift13‘s tour “PLEASE, SOMEONE BRING THE ERAS TOUR TO MANILA 😭” pic.twitter.com/mMAfa2TVia — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 20, 2023

The hashtag #ErasTour, the keyword “Taylor” and other keywords and hashtags related to Taylor’s concert dominated topics on Twitter and Facebook for two days amid her Glendale stadium show.

Among the songs she performed included her chart-topping hits “The Man,” “You Belong With Me,” “Enchanted,” “Willow,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Blank Space,” Cardigan” and “Anti-Hero.”