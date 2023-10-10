Taylor Swift in… Tondo? AI-generated pics of singer have Pinoys hoping for Manila ‘Eras Tour’

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift in… Tondo?

AI-generated photos of the American artist seemingly performing in one of the densely populated districts of Manila are going viral on Facebook.

Facebook user JV Villadulid on October 6 shared images of Taylor “performing live” in the middle of Tondo, Manila in three different poses and outfits.

The first picture featured the acclaimed singer performing on top of a block with a microphone in her hand.

The second image featured Taylor sitting and strumming a guitar.

The last photo showed the artist performing in a gold dress.

The images were shared in a public Facebook group, with the post reaching 15,000 love and laughing reactions, 4,500 shares and 691 comments so far.

A Pinoy tagged a Facebook friend and quipped, “Dito [na lang] tayo. Malapit lang hahahaha.”

Another Facebook user tagged a friend and joked, “‘Di mo naman sinabi na dumadayo pala si TS [Taylor Swift] sa Tondo, edi sana umaga pa lang nandiyan na ako, hahahaha”

In an interview with Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital (PSND), JV said that he and his cousins have been listening to Taylor since her “debut era.”

“I remember him, my cousin, [he would] go to the nearest public market just to buy CDs po from bangketa. He really influenced me to listen to her when I was young pa po,” he was quoted as saying.

“When I was young po, it’s like, normal lang po. Like, I know her, but when this album called ‘Reputation’ came out, I was obsessed po and I can say in that ERA po, I became [an] avid fan po of hers,” JV explained.

“Reputation” is Taylor’s sixth studio album, with songs having electropop and R&B vibes. The tracks were also produced with pulsating synthesizers, manipulated vocals and influences of urban genres like hip-hop, trap, and EDM.

The album also saw the artist referencing feuds with other personalities like rapper Kanye West.

Meawnhile, the uploader of the AI-generated Taylor pictures said he created the images since, like many Swifties, he was hoping for the Philippines to be included in the singer’s stops for her groundbreaking “Eras Tour.”

“Ayaw po kasi pumunta ni Inang here kaya ako na po nag-adjust. Charot,” he commented.

JV also quipped that Taylor visiting Tondo would only happen in their “wildest dreams.”

“In our Wildest Dreams po siguro. Super Huge [fan] kasi [ako] ni Taylor Swift and I don’t think papayag ‘yung team [niya] na pumunta, lalo na sa Tondo. Maybe in the future, maybe? After 13 years,” he commented with a shrugging face emoji.

“Wildest Dreams” is also a reference to one of Taylor’s songs in her “1989” album.

The singer is currently embarking on her record-breaking “Eras Tour” which celebrates her journey through her musical eras, from being a country girl to a phenomenal pop star.

It is a homage to her 10 albums and her artistic evolution in her 17-year career in the music industry, which saw her exploring different genres such as country, pop, alternative rock, electropop and folk.

Each of Taylor’s albums represents an era of her career in terms of musical style and her personal journey as a musician and as an individual.

While the Philippines is not included in the Asian leg of her tour so far, Filipino Swifties can still enjoy her “Eras Tour” by watching its concert film starting October 13.

RELATED: Cinema chains offer block screening option for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film | Cinema chain shares etiquette for Swifties ahead of Taylor Swift concert film premiere