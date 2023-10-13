Book recos based on Taylor Swift songs: Bookstore offers pre-‘Eras Tour’ film reading list

Book lovers and listeners of Taylor Swift’s music are invited to a “lyrical journey” as the “Eras Tour” concert film premieres in cinemas.

Fully Booked on October 12 offered a list of books matching a song from Taylor’s discography called the “Swiftie Collection.” Swiftie is Taylor’s fandom name.

“Swifties! As you wait for the premiere of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concert on the big screen, we’ve got you covered with the perfect pre-show reading prep,” the post reads.

“Go on a lyrical journey with amazing reads inspired by none other than the queen of storytelling herself,” it added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In its blog, Fully Booked presented eight books representing or matching the mood of Taylor’s songs across her catalog.

“Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982” by Cho Nam-joo – “The Man” (2019)

“City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert – “I Did Something Bad” (2017)

“Roomies” by Christina Lauren – “Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)” (2021)

“Conversations with Friends” by Sally Rooney – “Illicit Affairs” (2020)

“A Good Girls Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson – “No Body, No Crime” (2020)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han – “Cruel Summer” (2019)

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – “The Last American Dynasty” (2020)

“One True Loves” by Taylor Jenkins Reid – “Afterglow” (2019)

These books are available in Fully Booked’s online stores and physical branches.

The “Eras Tour” concert film is now showing in theaters in different parts of the world, including in the Philippines, starting on October 13.

RELATED: Cinema chain shares etiquette for Swifties ahead of Taylor Swift concert film premiere

With the aim to be touted as a “Taylor Nation,” local fans, led by a group called Swifties Philippines, are holding block screening events in partnership with Ayala Malls.

“Thank you so much Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Ayala Malls TriNoma, Ayala Malls Market Market, and Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces for your support with this fan project,” the fan group posted.

TOMORROW IS THE DAY .. and let’s show the world that — Philippines is a Taylor Nation! ✨ Get a FREE Hand Banner on the following malls for Week 1!

Simply download the Zing App and use the INVITE CODE of the mall where you will claim your free hand banner ♡ Thank you so much… pic.twitter.com/aUbNFdZ9FK — Swifties Philippines (@SwiftiesPHL) October 12, 2023

Taylor attended the exclusive premiere of her movie at The Grove in Los Angeles in the United States on October 11 (October 12 in Manila).

Beyonce took a break from her high grossing “Renaissance World Tour” watched the movie with Taylor at the sold-out auditorium.

Other celebrities, who are also fans of Taylor’s music, who attended include Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Sandler, Julia Garner, Maren Morris and Mariska Hargitay.