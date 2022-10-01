You can now rent Barretto family’s rest house in Bulacan for vacation

Are you looking for a place to unwind?

The luxurious villa of the Barretto family in Calumpit, Bulacan is up for rent on AirBnB for three exclusive weekends this October.

The first stay is hosted in-person by mother-daughter duo, Marjorie and Julia Barretto.

Located a few hours from Metro Manila, the Barrettos’ expansive River Garden Rest House offers Filipinos an idyllic opportunity to reconnect with loved ones surrounded by nature.

The villa has four spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a large pool, an outdoor dining area and lounge, a fully-equipped open kitchen with grill, and a gazebo boasting scenic views of the Angat River, which Julia enjoys.

“One of my favorite things to do is spend a quiet afternoon in the shade of the gazebo, watching the river waters glisten under the sun,” Julia said.

For dinner, guests may purchase fresh fish from the fisherfolk around the area.

Marjorie said the rest house is “extremely dear to our family and holds so many precious memories” for them.

Aside from these memories, the place houses heritage paintings Marjorie got from her mother. It is also filled with precious antiques, furniture, and accessories.

Marjorie said they look forward to other people enjoying their place.

“I look forward to many more families and friends creating their own meaningful moments here and enjoying the rest house,” Marjorie said.

The rest house, which can accommodate up to 16 people, will be available for a one-night stay on October 15, October 22, and October 29. The rent costs P25,00 per night, excluding additional fees.

Those interested may rent the villa for vacation using Airbnb.