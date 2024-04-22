‘Fill in the blanks’: Public advisory on railway project with no details baffles Filipinos

“Fill in the blanks?”

This was the comment of Filipinos after spotting a picture of a roadwork advisory related to the massive North-South Commuter Railway Project in Malolos, Bulacan.

An FM radio station on Monday shared a photo credited to Facebook user Still Gaddi which features an advisory regarding the Malolos-Tutuban segment of the railway project.

The advisory reads:

PAUNAWA

Ang ______ ay pansamantalang isasara sa darating na ikaw ______ para sa konstruksyon ng North-South Commuter Railway project – CP02. (Malolos-Tutuban)

Ito ay inaasahang muling bubuksan sa ika ______

The photo was originally posted on the Facebook of automotive news site VISOR on Sunday.

“Bahala na si Batman. Goodnight,” the caption read.

The post has amassed 22,000 laugh reactions, 1,800 comments and 7,300 shares so far.

The photo garnered various reactions from Filipinos in the comments section.

“Wow! May pa-exam…” a Facebook user wrote.

“Blanko para walang penalty kung ‘di matapos on time,” another user commented.

“Exam daw ‘yan… Fill in the blanks,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Very informative,” another user wrote with sarcasm.

Some Pinoys claimed that the signage could be specifically spotted in Malolos going towards the Crossing.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the North-South Commuter Railway Project covers a railway between Malolos, Bulacan and Tutuban, Manila to alleviate the traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

An engineering consultancy said that the project is a 38-kilometer-long railway that is expected to benefit 200,000 daily commuters.

The second phase of the project will then run northwest from Malolos to the Clark Economic Zone and the Clark International Airport in Central Luzon.

The North-South Commuter Railway is expected to provide more sustainable transportation, reduce travel time, and provide greater connectivity between expanding urban regions.

Meanwhile, public advisories on roadworks inform motorists of the infrastructure project that will affect their route. Details including construction start date and expected completion are expected to be displayed for awareness so people can adjust as they look for alternative routes.