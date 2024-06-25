‘A taste of home’: Marjorie Barreto, Richard Gomez vlog about classic family recipes

Celebrities Marjorie Barretto and Richard Gomez, who are both fond of cooking, are sharing classic family recipes in their respective vlogs, “Marjorie’s Kitchen” and “Goma at Home.”

The celebrity home cooks are giving their viewers “a taste of home” by sharing the secrets on how to cook their family-favorite dishes.

Among the family-favorite recipes they shared include shrimp fried rice, chicken cordon bleu, chicken rice and lengua estofado.

From their kitchens, here are the recipes shared by home cooks Marjorie and Richard that the family will surely enjoy:

Marjorie’s Shrimp Fried Rice

In her vlog last April 9, Marjorie shared that it’s her first time doing a cooking vlog in her condo. She made her simplified shrimp fried rice.

“It’s easy to do with simple ingredients that we normally have in our kitchen. And to make it even more special and healthier, we use my favorite Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil because I never cook without it!” the celebrity vlogger said.

The ingredients include leftover rice, pantry staples like shrimp, eggs, frozen vegetables, among others

Marjorie’s Chicken Cordon Bleu

In October, Marjorie also shared a recipe of her chicken cordon blue that stands out with its tender chicken breasts, wrapped around a savory combination of ham and cheese and coated in a golden breadcrumb crust.

She elevates the classic dish with use of Doña Elena Pomace Olive Oil that not only gives a touch of sophistication but also adds richness to the chicken and brings health benefits such as high content of antioxidants and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Richard’s Chicken Rice

Like Marjorie, Richard is the king of his kitchen wherein he masterfully perfects his cooking. Among his family-faves is the one-pot dish, chicken rice.

“This Chicken and Rice recipe is quick to prepare and is comforting. This dish is perfect for Sunday lunch with your family or friends,” he said.

He used these ingredients: chicken thigh, Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil, Chinese cooking wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, pepper, salt, onions, ginger, garlic, chicken stock and rice.

Richard’s Lengua Estofado

To achieve a Filipino feast, Richard shared his version of lengua estofado where the rich and tender ox tongue is simmered in a savory tomato sauce.

“Lengua Estofado is a dish that is usually served during fiestas and parties here in the Philippines,” Richard said.

Here are the ingredients he used: Lengua, Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Doña Elena Diced Tomato, Doña Elena Pitted Green Olives, potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, bay leaves, black pepper, salt, soy sauce, red bell pepper, mushroom, paprika and chili.

Through their cooking videos, Marjorie and Richard remind their viewers that cooking is an art form and a means of expression “that brings heartwarming memories to the dining table.”

— Rosette Adel