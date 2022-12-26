Rundown: Gov’t officials with thousands, millions of YouTube subscribers

YouTube is one of the most powerful platforms to communicate a message online.

Recognizing this opportunity, some politicians are turning to video-sharing platforms.

Among those with many subscribers on YouTube are the following:

Raffy Tulfo

Radio broadcaster turned senator Raffy Tulfo boasts 25.4 million YouTube subscribers.

He is idolized by many for his public affairs show “Wanted sa Radyo.”

In the show, Tulfo entertains the different concerns of people.

Tulfo’s YouTube channel “Raffy Tulfo in Action” placed third in the most subscribed channel on YouTube in 2022.

His YouTube channel ranked next to broadcast giants ABS-CBN Entertainment’s and GMANetwork’s YouTube account which ranked first and second, respectively.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. recently uploaded he received his Gold Play Button from YouTube. This recognition is given to those who reached 1 million subscribers.

The president has over 2.73 million subscribers, as of December 2022.

Marcos uploads trending video content such as fast talk, replying to comments, reaction videos, and Google challenges, among others.

He also used the platform to document his travels and policies.

Marcos also used the video-sharing platform during his presidential campaign.

Richard Gomez

Actor-turned-politician Richard Gomez has 733,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

Rep. Gomez (Leyte, 4th District) releases cooking videos titled “Goma at Home” weekly.

Imee Marcos

Over 378,000 people subscribe to Sen. Imee Marcos’s YouTube channel.

Like her brother Bongbong, Imee also creates content inspired by trending videos online such as reacting to old photos, “would you rather” challenge, “questions we’ve never asked each other,” and the like.

Bong Revilla

Sen. Bong Revilla, another actor-turned-politician, also has thousands of subscribers on YouTube.

Over 294,000 people are subscribers to Revilla’s channel.

Recently, the senator shared that he secured his YouTube Silver Play Button almost two years after reaching 100,000 subscribers.