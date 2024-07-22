Met gala? Encantadia?: Imee Marcos turns heads with Moro armor-inspired SONA 2024 outfit

The president’s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, earned buzz for her outfit worn for her brother’s third annual State of the Nation Address on July 22.

The lawmaker arrived at the Batansang Pambansa Complex donning a dark green sleeveless dress with a gold headpiece.

Her outfit also had gold accents on the front and at her waist.

Imee’s look was complemented by long flowing hair with a braided tendril on the side.

When asked about her attire, she said it was inspired by the “Moro armor.”

“Kaya ako naka-armor ngayon, masyadong maraming mapusok,” the senator added.

“Mapusok” describes someone who is rash or quick to react. It often connotes impulsiveness.

Imee’s outfit easily stood out among the sea of traditional Filipiniana and Barong Tagalog outfits worn by other lawmakers and guests.

“Manang Imee, a-attend ka ng SONA, hindi bibisita sa kaharian ng Encantadia,” an online user quipped, referencing the popular fantasy series of GMA.

“Is this a Grand Ball event?” another Pinoy commented.

“Wow Sang’gre Elena,” wrote a different user. “Sang’gre” is a term used in the “Encantadia” series which refers to a diwata of royal blood.

“Ginawang MET gala ni accla [bakla],” another Filipino commented, referring to the haute couture fundraising festival in the United States held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan.

Last year, Imee also turned heads for wearing a Cordillera tribal attire complete with henna tattoos for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s second SONA.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco previously said that lawmakers and other guests of the SONA were expected to don formal wear “paying homage to our culture.”

This includes Barong Tagalog and Filipiniana.

The SONA is where the president updates the country about its current political, economic and social conditions.

It is also where he or she shares their key vision, policies and priority bills of his or her administration.